The Hollywood Reporter (December 16, 2016) Martin Scorsese Andrew Garfield [T07]

The Hollywood Reporter (December 16, 2016) Martin Scorsese Andrew Garfield movie Silence, I was blind and now I can see. The Actress Who OD’d, Where to Eat in NYC now, Animation Producer of the Year Christopher Meledandri mints Minions and Billions, Sundance VS. Trump Hollywood’s anti inauguration plans, Director Roundtable, Mel, Denzel and Barry Jenkins on when actors revolt. Advertising Page featuring “Sing” Matthew McConaughey, Seth MacFarlane, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson.
