The Hollywood Reporter (August 30, 2013) Ricky Gervais Hillary Clinton Jerry Seinfeld [T64]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Drama
The Hollywood Reporter (August 30, 2013) Ricky Gervais, this man is not done making you squirm. Steroids in Hollywood, NBC’s Hillary Nightmare, Big Fallout from the Clinton Miniseries mess. Jerry Seinfeld speaks his mind.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Hillary Clinton | Jerry Seinfeld | Ricky Gervais
- Shows / Movies: Hillary Clinton
- Genres: Drama
- Publications: The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books > Magazines & Newspapers