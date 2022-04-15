Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Hollywood Reporter (August 28, 2015) Donald Trump Josh Trank [T90]

The Hollywood Reporter (August 28, 2015) Donald Trump Josh Trank [T90]
View larger
$11.17
$9.97
See Options

1 in stock
mag
SKU: 220403-100238-1
Weight: 1.2 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Hollywood Reporter (August 28, 2015) Donald Trump, Reagan Did It, I can too, A Q&A 2016. Media Wars, Insults, Blockbuster ratings. America’s first reality TV presidential candidate doubles down in a candid interview about Hollywood, Murdoch, Hillary and the haters. Philanthropy 2015. The Special Hell of Directors Jail, Advice for Josh Trank after a Fantastic flop from those who’ve been there.

Explore More...

Related Items

Disney Pixar’s Monsters Inc. Blu-ray + DVD with Slipcover
Ocean’s 12 Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack (2004)
Lilo & Stitch Original Full Page Newspaper Ad (New York Times June 21, 2002) [A40]
Black Eagle 2-Disc Special Collector’s Edition [Blu-ray + DVD, 2018]
The Hollywood Reporter Oscars 2014 Special Edition (March 7, 2014) [8843]
Set of 5 Original Western Movie Press Photo Lobby Cards [F84]
Cinescape Magazine (May/June 1998) The X-Files Movie, Summer Movie Preview Issue [679]
The Raid 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Joseph Trapanese
Funko Vinyl Idolz Batman & Robin Classic TV Series #30
Limited Edition Collector’s M&M Firetruck Candy Dispenser (2008)
magSKU: 220403-100238-1
Weight: 1.2 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.