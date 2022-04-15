The Hollywood Reporter (August 28, 2015) Donald Trump Josh Trank [T90]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction
The Hollywood Reporter (August 28, 2015) Donald Trump, Reagan Did It, I can too, A Q&A 2016. Media Wars, Insults, Blockbuster ratings. America’s first reality TV presidential candidate doubles down in a candid interview about Hollywood, Murdoch, Hillary and the haters. Philanthropy 2015. The Special Hell of Directors Jail, Advice for Josh Trank after a Fantastic flop from those who’ve been there.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Donald Trump | Josh Trank
- Shows / Movies: Fantastic 4
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction
- Publications: The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books > Magazines & Newspapers