The Hollywood Reporter (August 23, 2012) Jay Leno, Ellen Degeneres, Tony Scott [S75]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Action | Drama
The Hollywood Reporter Special Double Issue (August 23 – September 5, 2012) NBC’s Reality Czar Unedited on Leno,ratings and why Idol is paying all that money, Hollywood’s Great White-Haire Hope, Tragedy of Tony Scott, How Ellen Degeneres won Daytime, The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Ellen DeGeneres | Jay Leno | Tony Scott
- Shows / Movies: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- Genres: Action | Drama
- Publications: The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books > Magazines & Newspapers