The History of MGM Music Volume 1 2-Disc Vinyl Edition – Ben Hur, How the West Was Won + More (1973) [C40]

Vinyl SKU: 210123-84701-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Drama | Film Noir | Musical | War | Western

Studio: MGM

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The History of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Music Volume 1 Vinyl Edition. Includes original recordings from Singin’ in the Rain, Gigi, Till the Clouds Roll By, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Gone With the Wind, Ben Hur, Brigadoon, The Band Wagon, How the West Was Won, An American in Paris, Mutiny on the Bounty, and more.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2



Filmography: An American in Paris | Ben-Hur | Brigadoon | Gigi | Gone With the Wind | How the West Was Won | Mutiny on the Bounty | Singin' in the Rain | The Band Wagon | The Unsinkable Molly Brown | Till the Clouds Roll By

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Comedy | Drama | Film Noir | MGM | Music & Spoken Word | Musical | Vinyl | War | Western