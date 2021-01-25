The History of Gangster Rap: From Schoolly D to Kendrick Lamar

$24.99
$21.87
ISBN-10: 1419729152
ISBN-13: 9781419729157
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Art and Culture | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Harry N. Abrams - Abrams Image
Item Release Date: October 2, 2018
Details
The History of Gangster Rap is a deep dive into one of the most fascinating subgenres of any music category to date. Sixteen detailed chapters, organized chronologically, examine the evolution of gangster rap, its main players, and the culture that created this revolutionary music. From still-swirling conspiracy theories about the murders of Biggie and Tupac to the release of the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton, the era of gangster rap is one that fascinates music junkies and remains at the forefront of pop culture. Filled with interviews with key players such as Snoop Dogg, Ice-T, and dozens more, as well as sidebars, breakout bios of notorious characters, lists, charts, and more, The History of Gangster Rap is the be-all-end-all book that contextualizes the importance of gangster rap as a cultural phenomenon.
Specifications
- Pages: 304
- Size: 7.5 x 0.88 x 9 in
- Language: English
Authors: Soren Baker
Foreword: Xzibit
