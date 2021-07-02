Share Page Support Us
The Greatest American Hero 26×39 inch Promotional Comic Book Poster [J11]

The Greatest American Hero 26×39 inch Promotional Comic Book Poster [J11]
$23.99
$15.97
1 in stock
Poster
SKU: 201022-89112-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Greatest American Hero 26×39 inch Promotional Comic Book Poster. These were exclusively distributed at San Diego Comic Con to promote the comic book series based on the cult television series.

Specifications

  • Size: 26x39 in
