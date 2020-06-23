View larger $15.99 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200623-81119-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Jacqueline Bisset | Jim Brown items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Drama | Romance

Original U.S. Release: May 27, 1970

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Grasshopper Original Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1970) Jacqueline Bisset. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Christopher Stone | Corbett Monica | Ed Flanders | Jacqueline Bisset | Jim Brown | Joseph Cotten

Directors: Jerry Paris

Project Name: The Grasshopper

Contributors: Billy Goldenberg | Bobby Russell | The Brooklyn Bridge

Related Items

Categories

Drama | Music & Spoken Word | Romance | Throwback Space | Vinyl