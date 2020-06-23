Share Page Support Us
The Grasshopper Original Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1970) Jacqueline Bisset

$15.99

$9.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200623-81119-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Drama | Romance
Original U.S. Release: May 27, 1970
Rating: R
Details

The Grasshopper Original Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1970) Jacqueline Bisset. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Christopher Stone | Corbett Monica | Ed Flanders | Jacqueline Bisset | Jim Brown | Joseph Cotten
Directors: Jerry Paris
Project Name: The Grasshopper
Contributors: Billy Goldenberg | Bobby Russell | The Brooklyn Bridge

