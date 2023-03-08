The Goonies Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Anne Ramsey | Corey Feldman | Curt Hanson | Jeff Cohen | Joe Pantoliano | John Matuszak | Josh Brolin | Ke Huy Quan | Keith Walker | Kerri Green | Lupe Ontiveros | Martha Plimpton | Mary Ellen Trainor | Robert Davi | Sean Astin | Steve Antin
- Directors: Richard Donner
- Project Name: The Goonies
- Contributors: Cyndi Lauper | Dave Grusin | Goon Squad | Luther Vandross | Philip Bailey | REO Speedwagon | Teena Marie | The Bangles
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema
- Studios: SONY Music
- Original Release Date: June 7, 1985
- Product Release Date: November 13, 2015
- Rating: pg
The Goonies – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Vinyl LP Record). Goonies never say die! The soundtrack to the 1985 adventure film, featuring Cyndi Lauper’s fan favorite theme “The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough” plus exclusive tracks by The Bangles, REO Speedwagon and Luther Vandross, has been newly remastered. It’s the perfect treasure for fans of this cult classic movie and fans of vinyl.
Playlists
Side A
The Goonies 'r' Good Enoughby: Cyndi Lauper
Eight Arms to Hold Youby: Goon Squad
Love Is Aliveby: Philip Bailey
I Got Nothingby: The Bangles
14Kby: Teena Marie
Side B
Wherever You're Goin' (It's Alright)by: REO Speedwagon
She's So Good to Meby: Luther Vandross
What a Thrillby: Cyndi Lauper
Save the Nightby: Joseph Williams
Theme from the Gooniesby: Dave Grusin
Specifications
- Number of Discs:1
