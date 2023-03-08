Share Page Support Us
The Goonies Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

View larger
$25.19
$22.90
See Options

5 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 230308-106897
UPC: 888751210219
Part No: 35645723
Weight: 1.5 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Goonies – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Vinyl LP Record). Goonies never say die! The soundtrack to the 1985 adventure film, featuring Cyndi Lauper’s fan favorite theme “The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough” plus exclusive tracks by The Bangles, REO Speedwagon and Luther Vandross, has been newly remastered. It’s the perfect treasure for fans of this cult classic movie and fans of vinyl.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    1
