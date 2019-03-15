Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Godfather: The Coppola Restoration 3-Film Special Edition DVD Box Set

The Godfather: The Coppola Restoration 3-Film Special Edition DVD Box Set
View larger

$26.99

$19.97


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 190315-77527-1
UPC: 097361313542
Part No: 11111013496
ISBN-10: 1415736596
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Al Pacino | James Caan | Marlon Brando  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Crime | Thrillers
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Item Release Date: September 23, 2008
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Francis Ford Coppola’s Masterpiece features Marlon Brando in his Oscar-winning role as the patriarch of the Corleone family. Director Coppola paints a chilling portrait of the Sicilian clan’s rise and near fall from power in America, masterfully balancing the story between the Corleone’s family life and the ugly crime business in which they are engaged. Based on Mario Puzo’s best-selling novel and featuring career-making performances by Al Pacino, James Caan and Robert Duvall, this searing and brilliant film garnered ten Academy Award nominations, and won three including Best Picture of 1972.

Special Features

  • Disc 4
  • Making of The Godfather
    Additional Scenes
    Filming Locations
    The Corleone Family Tree
    The Music of The Godfather
    The Godfather Historical Timeline
    Profiles on the Filmmakers
    Photo Galleries and Storyboards
  • Disc 5
  • Godfather World
    The Masterpiece That Almost Wasn't
    When the Shooting Stopped
    Emulsional Rescue Revealing The Godfather
    The Godfather on the Red Carpet
    Four Short Films on The Godfather

Specifications

  • Runtime: 549
  • Number of Discs: 5
  • Subtitles: English, French, Spanish
  • Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1
  • Language: English

Cast: Al Pacino | Diane Keaton | James Caan | Marlon Brando | Robert Duvall | Talia Shire
Directors: Francis Ford Coppola
Filmography: The Godfather | The Godfather Part II | The Godfather: Part III

Related Items

The Guns of Navarone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album Composed by Dimitri Tiomkin
Madhouse Special Arrow Blu-ray + DVD 2-Disc Edition
Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Art of the Game Hardcover Edition
Machete Robert De Niro as Senator McLaughlin 24 x 36 Inch Character Movie Poster
The Stanley Kubrick Archives Hardcover Edition
Freedom Fighter by Daveed Benito 24 x 36 Inch Poster
Never Say Never Again Original Soundtrack Recording – Music by Michel Legrand
Batman: The Dark Knight Master Race – The Covers Deluxe Edition [Klaus Janson, Frank Miller]
The Violent Years + Anatomy of a Psycho Special Edition Blu-ray AGFA & Something Weird
Grindhouse – Death Proof Planet Terror 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Categories

Crime | Cult Flavor | DVD | Featured | Featured - Email | Movies & TV | Paramount Pictures | Thrillers | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *