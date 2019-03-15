The Godfather: The Coppola Restoration 3-Film Special Edition DVD Box Set

View larger $26.99 $19.97 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Francis Ford Coppola’s Masterpiece features Marlon Brando in his Oscar-winning role as the patriarch of the Corleone family. Director Coppola paints a chilling portrait of the Sicilian clan’s rise and near fall from power in America, masterfully balancing the story between the Corleone’s family life and the ugly crime business in which they are engaged. Based on Mario Puzo’s best-selling novel and featuring career-making performances by Al Pacino, James Caan and Robert Duvall, this searing and brilliant film garnered ten Academy Award nominations, and won three including Best Picture of 1972.

Special Features

Disc 4

Making of The Godfather

Additional Scenes

Filming Locations

The Corleone Family Tree

The Music of The Godfather

The Godfather Historical Timeline

Profiles on the Filmmakers

Photo Galleries and Storyboards

Disc 5

Godfather World

The Masterpiece That Almost Wasn't

When the Shooting Stopped

Emulsional Rescue Revealing The Godfather

The Godfather on the Red Carpet

Four Short Films on The Godfather

Specifications

Runtime: 549

Number of Discs: 5

Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1

Language: English

Cast: Al Pacino | Diane Keaton | James Caan | Marlon Brando | Robert Duvall | Talia Shire

Directors: Francis Ford Coppola

Filmography: The Godfather | The Godfather Part II | The Godfather: Part III

