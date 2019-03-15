The Godfather: The Coppola Restoration 3-Film Special Edition DVD Box Set

$26.99
$19.97
UPC: 097361313542
Part No: 11111013496
ISBN-10: 1415736596
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Al Pacino | James Caan | Marlon Brando items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Crime | Thrillers
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Item Release Date: September 23, 2008
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Francis Ford Coppola’s Masterpiece features Marlon Brando in his Oscar-winning role as the patriarch of the Corleone family. Director Coppola paints a chilling portrait of the Sicilian clan’s rise and near fall from power in America, masterfully balancing the story between the Corleone’s family life and the ugly crime business in which they are engaged. Based on Mario Puzo’s best-selling novel and featuring career-making performances by Al Pacino, James Caan and Robert Duvall, this searing and brilliant film garnered ten Academy Award nominations, and won three including Best Picture of 1972.
Special Features
- Disc 4
- Making of The Godfather
Additional Scenes
Filming Locations
The Corleone Family Tree
The Music of The Godfather
The Godfather Historical Timeline
Profiles on the Filmmakers
Photo Galleries and Storyboards
- Disc 5
- Godfather World
The Masterpiece That Almost Wasn't
When the Shooting Stopped
Emulsional Rescue Revealing The Godfather
The Godfather on the Red Carpet
Four Short Films on The Godfather
Specifications
- Runtime: 549
- Number of Discs: 5
- Subtitles: English, French, Spanish
- Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1
- Language: English
Cast: Al Pacino | Diane Keaton | James Caan | Marlon Brando | Robert Duvall | Talia Shire
Directors: Francis Ford Coppola
Filmography: The Godfather | The Godfather Part II | The Godfather: Part III
Related Items
Categories
Crime | Cult Flavor | DVD | Featured | Featured - Email | Movies & TV | Paramount Pictures | Thrillers | Throwback Space