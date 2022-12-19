The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest (Millennium Series) Paperback by Stieg Larsson [S78]

- Authors: Stieg Larsson
- Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
- Genres: Drama | Suspense
The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest (Millennium Series) Paperback by Stieg Larsson.
Lisbeth Salander lies in critical condition in a Swedish hospital, a bullet in her head. But she’s fighting for her life in more ways than one: if and when she recovers, she’ll stand trial for three murders.
In the next installment of the Millennium series, with the help of Mikael Blomkvist, Salander will need to identify those in authority who have allowed the vulnerable, like herself, to suffer abuse and violence. And, on her own, she’ll seek revenge—against the man who tried to kill her and against the corrupt government institutions that nearly destroyed her life.
