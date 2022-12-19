Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest (Millennium Series) Paperback by Stieg Larsson [S78]

The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest (Millennium Series) Paperback by Stieg Larsson [S78]
View larger
The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest (Millennium Series) Paperback by Stieg Larsson [S78]
$4.39
$3.99
See Options

1 in stock
Hardcover Book
SKU: 221218-105005
ISBN-13: 9780307454560
Weight: 2.7 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest (Millennium Series) Paperback by Stieg Larsson.

Lisbeth Salander lies in critical condition in a Swedish hospital, a bullet in her head. But she’s fighting for her life in more ways than one: if and when she recovers, she’ll stand trial for three murders.

In the next installment of the Millennium series, with the help of Mikael Blomkvist, Salander will need to identify those in authority who have allowed the vulnerable, like herself, to suffer abuse and violence. And, on her own, she’ll seek revenge—against the man who tried to kill her and against the corrupt government institutions that nearly destroyed her life.

Explore More...

Related Items

Michael Jackson Platinum Edition Collector’s Vault: A Tribute to the King of Pop (Aug 2009)
Hasbro 30th Anniversary Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Double-Sided 30 x 16 inch Poster (2010)
Friday the 13th 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster
Pretty in Pink Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
The Cassandra Crossing 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1976) [9370]
Set of 18 Original Press Photos of Hollywood Starlets Actresses, Sophia Loren + More [PHO993]
The Gate Vestron Video Collector’s Edition Blu-ray
Signed Philharmonic Hall Program by Saturday Review (Nov. 9, 1969) Music of Kurt Weill
Jet Magazine (August 2, 1979) Minnie Riperton’s Last Interview [9-089]
Rat Pack Confidential Hardcover First Edition (1998) [277]