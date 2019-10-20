Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Giants of New York (1947) New York Giants Player Roster and Program

The Giants of New York (1947) New York Giants Player Roster and Program
View larger

$45.99

$31.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 191020-79504-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Sport
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Giants of New York (1947) New York Giants Player Roster.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Related Items

The Harlem Hellfighters SIGNED by Max Brooks
Hotwire Deep Cut by Warren Ellis and Steve Pugh (October 2010) Radical Comics
Our Army at War Sgt. Rock Comic (No. 198, October 1968) Joe Kubert [9067]
Steve McQueen: The Actor and His Films
Star Wars Art: A Poster Collection Poster Book – Featuring 20 Removable, Frameable Prints
The Commuter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music Composed and Conducted by Roque Banos
Ian Fleming’s Master Spy James Bond in License Renewed Hardcover Edition (1981)
Tron Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Wendy Carlos
George A. Romero’s The Crazies Special Edition Blu-ray
Sci-Fi Magazine (June 2007) Spider-Man 3

Categories

Action | Magazines & Newspapers | Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *