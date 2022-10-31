The Fountainhead (1949) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Gary Cooper, Patricia Neal [F41]

- Cast: Gary Cooper | Henry Hull | Jerome Cowan | Kent Smith | Moroni Olsen | Patricia Neal | Ray Collins | Raymond Massey | Robert Douglas
- Directors: King Vidor
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Drama
- Studios: Warner Bros.
- Original Release Date: July 2, 1949
- Rating: approved
- More: Gary Cooper
The Fountainhead (1949) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Gary Cooper, Patricia Neal.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
