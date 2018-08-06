The Flag of Iron (a.k.a. The Spearman of Death) 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1980)

$68.99
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Foreign Films | Martial Arts
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Original U.S. Release: February 1, 1984
Rating: R
The Flag of Iron 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1980).
The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.
- Size: 21.25 x 31 in
Cast: Feng Kuan | Feng Lu | Hsiu-Chun Lin | Li Wang | Phillip Chung-Fung Kwok | Sheng Chiang | Tien Hsiang Lung
Directors: Cheh Chang
Project Name: The Flag of Iron
