Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Flag of Iron (a.k.a. The Spearman of Death) 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1980)

The Flag of Iron (a.k.a. The Spearman of Death) 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1980)
View larger
The Flag of Iron (a.k.a. The Spearman of Death) 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1980)
The Flag of Iron (a.k.a. The Spearman of Death) 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1980)
The Flag of Iron (a.k.a. The Spearman of Death) 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1980)
The Flag of Iron (a.k.a. The Spearman of Death) 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1980)
The Flag of Iron (a.k.a. The Spearman of Death) 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1980)
The Flag of Iron (a.k.a. The Spearman of Death) 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1980)
The Flag of Iron (a.k.a. The Spearman of Death) 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1980)

$68.99

$48.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 180806-74984-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Foreign Films | Martial Arts
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Original U.S. Release: February 1, 1984
Rating: R
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Flag of Iron 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1980).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 21.25 x 31 in

Cast: Feng Kuan | Feng Lu | Hsiu-Chun Lin | Li Wang | Phillip Chung-Fung Kwok | Sheng Chiang | Tien Hsiang Lung
Directors: Cheh Chang
Project Name: The Flag of Iron

Related Items

Snakes on a Plane 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster
Marvel’s The Punisher with a Pair of Pistols 23 X 35 inch Comic Poster
The Savage Art of Bob Larkin
Grindhouse – Death Proof Planet Terror 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Alvarado’s Cosplay Pin-ups Hardcover 1st Edition
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Chirrut Îmwe Die Cast Elite Series Action Figure – Donnie Yen
Ominous Alien With Eggs Adult Apparel
The Jade Raksha 21 x 30 inch Original Movie Poster (1968)
Giger Museum 24 x 36 Inch Alien Poster
Gamera 4-Movie Ultimate Collection: Volume 2 Blu-ray with Slipcover

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Shaw Brothers Studio | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *