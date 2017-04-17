The Fate of the Furious: Original Soundtrack Album (Explicit)

$18.98
Details
In The Fate of the Furious, a mysterious woman seduces Dom (Vin Diesel) into the world of terrorism and a betrayal of those closest to him, leaving his crew to face trials that will test them as never before.
Playlists
- Gang Up by: 2 Chainz | PNB Rock | Wiz Khalifa | Young Thug
- Go Off by: Lil Uzi Vert | Quavo | Travis Scott
- Good Life by: G-Eazy | Kehlani
- Horses by: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie | Kodak Black | PNB Rock
- Seize The Block by: Migos
- Murder [Remix] by: 21 Savage | Youngboy Never Broke Again
- Speakerbox [F8 Remix] by: Bassnectar | Lafa Taylor | Ohana Bam
- Candy Paint by: Post Malone
- 911 by: Kevin Gates
- Mamacita by: Lil Yachty | Rico Nasty
- Don't Get Much Better by: Jeremih | Sage the Gemini | Ty Dolla Sign
- Hey Ma [Spanish Version] by: Camila Cabello | J Balvin | Pitbull
- La Habana by: DJ Ricky Luna | El Taiger | Pinto Wahin
- Hey Ma by: Camila Cabello | J Balvin | Pitbull
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Charlize Theron | Dwayne Johnson | Elsa Pataky | Janmarco Santiago | Jason Statham | Kristofer Hivju | Kurt Russell | Ludacris | Luke Evans | Michelle Rodriguez | Nathalie Emmanuel | Patrick St. Esprit | Scott Eastwood | Tyrese Gibson | Vin Diesel
Directors: F. Gary Gray