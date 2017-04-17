Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Fate of the Furious: Original Soundtrack Album (Explicit)

The Fate of the Furious: Original Soundtrack Album (Explicit)
View larger
The Fate of the Furious: Original Soundtrack Album (Explicit)
The Fate of the Furious: Original Soundtrack Album (Explicit)

$18.98

$12.90


4 in stock


CDSKU: 170418-64523-1
UPC: 075678661730
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime
Studio: Universal
Item Release Date: April 14, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In The Fate of the Furious, a mysterious woman seduces Dom (Vin Diesel) into the world of terrorism and a betrayal of those closest to him, leaving his crew to face trials that will test them as never before.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Charlize Theron | Dwayne Johnson | Elsa Pataky | Janmarco Santiago | Jason Statham | Kristofer Hivju | Kurt Russell | Ludacris | Luke Evans | Michelle Rodriguez | Nathalie Emmanuel | Patrick St. Esprit | Scott Eastwood | Tyrese Gibson | Vin Diesel
Directors: F. Gary Gray

Related Items

Bruce Lee Dragon Snapshots Short Sleeve Apparel
Airport Original Soundtrack Album CD (Import)
Underworld – Music From The Motion Picture Original Soundtrack Black Friday RSD 2016
Bruce Lee Dragon with Chinese Characters Short Sleeve Apparel
Bruce Lee Rebel Yell Front Printed Apparel
Bruce Lee Badass Black and White Design Children’s Apparel
DC Direct Kingdom Come Nightstar Collector Action Figure Designed by Alex Ross
Cinema Retro Magazine Volume 12 Issue 35 (2016) – In-Depth Look at Bruce Lee’s Classic Martial Arts Film Enter the Dragon
Bruce Lee Focus Childrens Apparel
Pendechos Special Edition Combo Set (called the German “El Mariachi”)

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Crime | Music | Universal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *