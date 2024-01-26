The Fall of the Roman Empire (1964) Set of 5 Original Press Publicity Photos [O35] Sophia Loren, Alec Guinness

View larger $61.49

$55.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo

SKU: 240126-112926

Weight: 1 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



The Fall of the Roman Empire (1964) Original Press Publicity Photo. Directed by Anthony Mann, The Fall of the Roman Empire stars Sophia Loren, Stephen Boyd, Alec Guinness, James Mason, Christopher Plummer, Anthony Quayle, John Ireland, Omar Sharif, Mel Ferrer, Eric Porter, Finlay Currie, Andrew Keir, Douglas Wilmer, George Murcell, Norman Wooland, Michael Gwynn, Virgilio Teixeira, Peter Damon, Rafael Luis Calvo and Lena von Martens.

Items have wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.