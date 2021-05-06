Share Page Support Us
The Exciting Sounds Of… Menahan Street Band CD Edition

The Exciting Sounds Of… Menahan Street Band CD Edition
The Exciting Sounds Of… Menahan Street Band CD Edition
The Exciting Sounds Of… Menahan Street Band CD Edition
$15.99
$13.99
3 in stock
CD
SKU: 210506-86929-1
UPC: 823134006324
Part No: DUN-1008
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

Menahan Street Band, a veritable supergroup of some of today’s most prolific songwriters, arrangers, and producers return with this beat-forward, cinematic masterpiece. If you have spent any time hanging out in bars, cafes, or casually tuning into NPR in the last 10 years you should be well versed in MSB’s catalog. Their unique brand of instrumental soul has not only been the foundation for some of modern hip-hop’s most successful beats, it has also become the perennial soundtrack and veritable vibe-generator for countless parties, art shows, and restaurants throughout NYC and abroad.

While this album carries the aesthetic torch that MSB has skillfully woven into the tapestry of their DNA, it also delves deeper into the experimental, exotic sounds that fill many of the coveted Sound Library and Soundtrack LPs of the late sixties and early seventies – an amalgamation of moog synths, electric pianos, drum machines, and a bevy of analog instrumentation, that ebb and flow in lush swells of Morriconian grandeur.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
