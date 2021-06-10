- Cast: Adriana Ambesi | Bella Cortez | Christopher Lee | Gaia Germani | George Ardisson | Karin Dor | Lex Barker | Philippe Leroy | Ursula Davis
- Directors: Camillo Mastrocinque | Giuseppe Veggezzi | Harald Reinl | Luciano Ricci | Terence Fisher | Warren Kiefer
- Filmography Castle Of The Living Dead | Challenge The Devil | Crypt Of The Vampire | Sherlock Holmes And The Deadly Necklace | The Torture Chamber Of Dr. Sadism | Theatre Macabre
- Subject Christopher Lee
- Composers Angelo F. Lavagnino | Carlo Savina
- Product Types: Books | Movies & TV | Music & Spoken Word | Softcover Books
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
- Formats: Blu-ray | CD
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Horror | Sexploitation | Thrillers
- Studios: Film Polski | Severin
- Product Release Date: June 22, 2021
- Rating: NR
- More: Christopher Lee
The Eurocrypt of Christopher Lee Collection 8-Disc Collector’s Set Blu-ray + CD + Book
8 Blu-ray Collection Featuring 5 Classic European Films, A TV Anthology, A Disc of Rare Interviews + A Book and Soundtrack CD
He remains one of the most beloved horror/fantasy icons in US/UK pop culture history, but Christopher Lee delivered several of the most compelling, acclaimed and bizarre performances of his entire career in 1960s Europe. THE EUROCRYPT OF CHRISTOPHER LEE brings together five of these Lee classics – the 1964 gothic shocker CRYPT OF THE VAMPIRE; the 1964 cult hit CASTLE OF THE LIVING DEAD co-starring an unknown Donald Sutherland; 1962’s celebrated SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE DEADLY NECKLACE; 1967’s lurid favorite THE TORTURE CHAMBER OF DR. SADISM and the rarely-seen 1963 oddity CHALLENGE THE DEVIL – with the 24 surviving episodes of the 1971 Film Polski anthology series THEATRE MACABRE hosted by Lee, all remastered from original negative materials with over 10 hours of trailers, rare promos, audio commentaries & vintage interviews, plus the CASTLE OF THE LIVING DEAD soundtrack and an all-new 88-page book by Lee biographer Jonathan Rigby.
- Crypt Of The Vampire (1964)
Director: Camillo Mastrocinque
Cast: Christopher Lee, Adriana Ambesi, Ursula Davis
- Castle Of The Living Dead (1964)
Directors: Warren Kiefer, Luciano Ricci
Cast: Christopher Lee, Gaia Germani, Philippe Leroy
- Sherlock Holmes And The Deadly Necklace (1962)
Director: Terence Fisher
Cast: Christopher Lee, Hans Söhnker, Hans Nielsen
- The Torture Chamber Of Dr. Sadism (1967)
Director: Harald Reinl
Cast: Christopher Lee, Lex Barker, Karin Dor
- Challenge The Devil (1963)
Director: Giuseppe Veggezzi
Cast: Christopher Lee, George Ardisson, Bella Cortez
- Theatre Macabre TV Series (1971–1972)
Host: Christopher Lee
Special Features
- Disc 1 - The Castle of the Living Dead
- Audio Commentary with Mondo Digital's Nathaniel Thompson & Film Writer Troy Howarth
- Audio Commentary with Film Writer Kat Ellinger
- From The Castle To The Academy – Interview with Master Producer Paul Maslansky
- The Castle Of The Mystery Man – Roberto Curti, Author of 'Mavericks of Italian Cinema,' on Writer / Director Warren Kiefer
- The Castle of the Living Dead CD Soundtrack with Music by Angelo F. Lavagnino, Conducted by Carlo Savina
- Disc 2 - The Castle of the Living Dead
- Dance With The Devil – Interview with Roberto Curti, Author of 'Mavericks of Italian Cinema'
- The Importance Of Being Giorgio – Interview with Giorgio Ardisson Over Two Decades
- Trailer
- Disc 3 - Crypt of the Vampire
- Trailer
- Disc 4 - Sherlock Holmes and the Deadly Necklace
- Audio Commentary with Film Writers Kim Newman & Barry Forshaw
- Disc 5 and 6 - Theatre Macabre
- Promo with Christopher Lee
- Disc 7 - The Torture Chamber of Dr. Sadism
- Audio Commentary by Mondo Digital's Nathaniel Thompson and Film Writer Troy Howarth
- Audio Interview with Actress Karin Dor (German with English subs)
- Location Featurette
- Theatrical Trailer (German); Teaser Trailer
- Die Schlangengrube - Die Burg des Grauens – German Super 8 Digest Short
- Die Schlangengrube des Grafen Dracula – German Super 8 Digest Short
- Poster Gallery
- Behind the Scenes Still Gallery
- Restoration Slideshow
- Bonus Disc 8
- HORROR!!! 1964 Swiss Documentary Short by Pierre Koralnik Featuring Interviews
- Colin Grimshaw Interviews Christopher Lee in 1975
- Behind The Mask – Christopher Lee Remembers Boris Karloff
- 1985 Audio Interview with Christopher Lee, Accompanied by stills from The Del Valle Archive & Video Introduction with David Del Valle
- Monsters & Vampires – Interview with Pioneering Horror Movie Historian Alan Frank
- The Crypt Keepers – Making of CRYPT OF THE VAMPIRE with Screenwriter Ernesto Gastaldi, Assistant Director Tonino Valerii and Film Historian Fabio Melelli
- 'It's Now Or Never' & 'She'll Fall For Me' Christopher Lee & Gary Curtis
- Relics from the Crypt - a collection of interviews with Christopher Lee over the years and other related horror featurettes, including the first ever release of the recently unearthed 20 minute 1964 Swiss TV documentary 'HORROR!!!'
- Outtakes from TO THE DEVIL... A DAUGHTER / THEATRE OF DEATH 2001 DVD interview session covering the most frightening films ever, BLACK MASSES, POLICE ACADEMY 7 & More
- University College Dublin 2011 Q&A with Sir Christopher Lee
- Additional Collector's Material
- This Box Set includes an all-new 88-page book by Lee biographer Jonathan Rigby. Each Blu-Ray disc is packaged separately along with a brand new book, all housed inside a sturdy chipboard split-case box.
Playlists
- Il Castello Dei Morti Vivi (Titoli)
- Esecuzione Ed Apparizione
- Il Conti Drago
- Il Castello Dei Morti Vivi (Ripresa)
- Presenze
- Orribile Segreto
- Amore Nel Terrore
- Una Spinetta Nella Notte
- Corpi Pietrificati
- Misteri Della Cripta
- Tenebroso
- Gli Orrori Del Conte Drago
- Occhi Diabolici
- Marionette Vive
- Nostalgia E Tensione
- Atmosfera Infernale
- Maniero Maledetto
- Senza Via Di Fuga
- Epilogo Minuetto
- Il Castello Dei Morti Vivi (Finale)
Specifications
- Runtime: 419 min
- Region: Crypt of the Vampire - A / All Other Films - A,B,C
- Audio: Original Mono 2.0
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English
