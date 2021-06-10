View larger $149.99

The Eurocrypt of Christopher Lee Collection 8-Disc Collector’s Set Blu-ray + CD + Book

8 Blu-ray Collection Featuring 5 Classic European Films, A TV Anthology, A Disc of Rare Interviews + A Book and Soundtrack CD

He remains one of the most beloved horror/fantasy icons in US/UK pop culture history, but Christopher Lee delivered several of the most compelling, acclaimed and bizarre performances of his entire career in 1960s Europe. THE EUROCRYPT OF CHRISTOPHER LEE brings together five of these Lee classics – the 1964 gothic shocker CRYPT OF THE VAMPIRE; the 1964 cult hit CASTLE OF THE LIVING DEAD co-starring an unknown Donald Sutherland; 1962’s celebrated SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE DEADLY NECKLACE; 1967’s lurid favorite THE TORTURE CHAMBER OF DR. SADISM and the rarely-seen 1963 oddity CHALLENGE THE DEVIL – with the 24 surviving episodes of the 1971 Film Polski anthology series THEATRE MACABRE hosted by Lee, all remastered from original negative materials with over 10 hours of trailers, rare promos, audio commentaries & vintage interviews, plus the CASTLE OF THE LIVING DEAD soundtrack and an all-new 88-page book by Lee biographer Jonathan Rigby.

Crypt Of The Vampire (1964)

Director: Camillo Mastrocinque

Cast: Christopher Lee, Adriana Ambesi, Ursula Davis

Directors: Warren Kiefer, Luciano Ricci

Cast: Christopher Lee, Gaia Germani, Philippe Leroy

Director: Terence Fisher

Cast: Christopher Lee, Hans Söhnker, Hans Nielsen

Director: Harald Reinl

Cast: Christopher Lee, Lex Barker, Karin Dor

Director: Giuseppe Veggezzi

Cast: Christopher Lee, George Ardisson, Bella Cortez

Host: Christopher Lee

Special Features

Disc 1 - The Castle of the Living Dead

Audio Commentary with Mondo Digital's Nathaniel Thompson & Film Writer Troy Howarth

Audio Commentary with Film Writer Kat Ellinger

From The Castle To The Academy – Interview with Master Producer Paul Maslansky

The Castle Of The Mystery Man – Roberto Curti, Author of 'Mavericks of Italian Cinema,' on Writer / Director Warren Kiefer

The Castle of the Living Dead CD Soundtrack with Music by Angelo F. Lavagnino, Conducted by Carlo Savina

Disc 2 - The Castle of the Living Dead

Dance With The Devil – Interview with Roberto Curti, Author of 'Mavericks of Italian Cinema'

The Importance Of Being Giorgio – Interview with Giorgio Ardisson Over Two Decades

Trailer

Disc 3 - Crypt of the Vampire

Trailer

Disc 4 - Sherlock Holmes and the Deadly Necklace

Audio Commentary with Film Writers Kim Newman & Barry Forshaw

Disc 5 and 6 - Theatre Macabre

Promo with Christopher Lee

Disc 7 - The Torture Chamber of Dr. Sadism

Audio Commentary by Mondo Digital's Nathaniel Thompson and Film Writer Troy Howarth

Audio Interview with Actress Karin Dor (German with English subs)

Location Featurette

Theatrical Trailer (German); Teaser Trailer

Die Schlangengrube - Die Burg des Grauens – German Super 8 Digest Short

Die Schlangengrube des Grafen Dracula – German Super 8 Digest Short

Poster Gallery

Behind the Scenes Still Gallery

Restoration Slideshow

Bonus Disc 8

HORROR!!! 1964 Swiss Documentary Short by Pierre Koralnik Featuring Interviews

Colin Grimshaw Interviews Christopher Lee in 1975

Behind The Mask – Christopher Lee Remembers Boris Karloff

1985 Audio Interview with Christopher Lee, Accompanied by stills from The Del Valle Archive & Video Introduction with David Del Valle

Monsters & Vampires – Interview with Pioneering Horror Movie Historian Alan Frank

The Crypt Keepers – Making of CRYPT OF THE VAMPIRE with Screenwriter Ernesto Gastaldi, Assistant Director Tonino Valerii and Film Historian Fabio Melelli

'It's Now Or Never' & 'She'll Fall For Me' Christopher Lee & Gary Curtis

Relics from the Crypt - a collection of interviews with Christopher Lee over the years and other related horror featurettes, including the first ever release of the recently unearthed 20 minute 1964 Swiss TV documentary 'HORROR!!!'

Outtakes from TO THE DEVIL... A DAUGHTER / THEATRE OF DEATH 2001 DVD interview session covering the most frightening films ever, BLACK MASSES, POLICE ACADEMY 7 & More

University College Dublin 2011 Q&A with Sir Christopher Lee

Additional Collector's Material

This Box Set includes an all-new 88-page book by Lee biographer Jonathan Rigby. Each Blu-Ray disc is packaged separately along with a brand new book, all housed inside a sturdy chipboard split-case box.

Playlists

Il Castello Dei Morti Vivi (Titoli)

Esecuzione Ed Apparizione

Il Conti Drago

Il Castello Dei Morti Vivi (Ripresa)

Presenze

Orribile Segreto

Amore Nel Terrore

Una Spinetta Nella Notte

Corpi Pietrificati

Misteri Della Cripta

Tenebroso

Gli Orrori Del Conte Drago

Occhi Diabolici

Marionette Vive

Nostalgia E Tensione

Atmosfera Infernale

Maniero Maledetto

Senza Via Di Fuga

Epilogo Minuetto

Il Castello Dei Morti Vivi (Finale)

Specifications

Runtime: 419 min

Region: Crypt of the Vampire - A / All Other Films - A,B,C

Audio: Original Mono 2.0

Language: English

Subtitles: English

