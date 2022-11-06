Share Page Support Us
The Edgar Winter Group They Only Come Out At Night Rock 1972 Epic PE 31584 Vinyl LP Record J99

The Edgar Winter Group They Only Come Out At Night Rock 1972 Epic PE 31584 Vinyl LP Record J99
The Edgar Winter Group They Only Come Out At Night Rock 1972 Epic PE 31584 Vinyl LP Record J99
$12.09
$10.99
1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 221106-103885
Weight: 1.9 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Edgar Winter Group They Only Come Out At Night Rock 1972 Epic PE 31584 Vinyl LP Record, Edgar Winter: Vocals, Piano, Synthesizer, Organ, Clavinet, Marimba, Saxophone, Timbales, Chuck Ruff, Drums, Congas, Vocals, Lead Guitar, Twelve-string Guitar [12-string], Mandolin – Ronnie Montrose, Slide Guitar, Steel Guitar [Pedal], Bass, Vocals, Claves – Rick Derringer, Vocals, Bass, Guitar, Maracas, Ukulele – Dan Hartman, Producer – Rick Derringer.

Item has cover wear, some vinyl wear. Please review listing images for condition details.

