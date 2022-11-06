The Edgar Winter Group They Only Come Out At Night Rock 1972 Epic PE 31584 Vinyl LP Record J99

- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
The Edgar Winter Group They Only Come Out At Night Rock 1972 Epic PE 31584 Vinyl LP Record, Edgar Winter: Vocals, Piano, Synthesizer, Organ, Clavinet, Marimba, Saxophone, Timbales, Chuck Ruff, Drums, Congas, Vocals, Lead Guitar, Twelve-string Guitar [12-string], Mandolin – Ronnie Montrose, Slide Guitar, Steel Guitar [Pedal], Bass, Vocals, Claves – Rick Derringer, Vocals, Bass, Guitar, Maracas, Ukulele – Dan Hartman, Producer – Rick Derringer.
Item has cover wear, some vinyl wear. Please review listing images for condition details.
- People / Bands: Chuck Ruff | Dan Hartman | Edgar Winter | Rick Derringer | Ronnie Montrose
- Music Genres: Rock