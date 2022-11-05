The Dolly Sisters (1945) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Betty Grable, John Payne [F56]

- Cast: Betty Grable | Frank Latimore | Gene Sheldon | John Payne | June Haver | Reginald Gardiner | S.Z. Sakall | Sig Ruman | Trudy Marshall
- Directors: Irving Cummings
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Biography | Drama
- Studios: Twentieth Century Fox
- Original Release Date: October 5, 1945
- Rating: approved
The Dolly Sisters (1945) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Betty Grable, John Payne.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
