The Diary of a Chambermaid (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Paulette Goddard, Burgess Meredith [F57]

- Cast: Almira Sessions | Burgess Meredith | Florence Bates | Francis Lederer | Hurd Hatfield | Irene Ryan | Judith Anderson | Paulette Goddard | Reginald Owen
- Directors: Jean Renoir
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Drama | Romance
- Studios: United Artists
- Original Release Date: February 15, 1946
- Rating: approved
The Diary of a Chambermaid (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Paulette Goddard, Burgess Meredith.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
