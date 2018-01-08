The Dark Knight Joker Sketch 24 X 36 inch Movie Poster

$13.99
$8.98
Part No: P3556
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New
View All: The Joker items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Suspense | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: DC Entertainment | Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: July 18, 2008
Rating: PG-13
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This colorful large format poster features The Joker as he appeared in Christopher Nolan’s classic crime epic The Dark Knight.
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Cast: Aaron Eckhart | Anthony Michael Hall | Chin Han | Christian Bale | Cillian Murphy | Eric Roberts | Gary Oldman | Heath Ledger | Maggie Gyllenhaal | Michael Caine | Monique Gabriela Curnen | Morgan Freeman | Nestor Carbonell | Ritchie Coster | Ron Dean
Directors: Christopher Nolan
Characters: The Joker
Subject: The Dark Knight
Related Items
Categories
Action | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | DC Entertainment | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Suspense | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Warner Bros.