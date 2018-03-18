The Cross and the Switchblade by David Wilkerson Movie Tie-in Paperback Edition

Book SKU: 180319-71047-1

ISBN-10: 0515045918

ISBN-13: 978-0515045918

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Lines: Throwback Space

Genres: Biography | Crime | Drama

Studio: Pyramid Books

Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1970

Details

This edition of The Cross and the Switchblade is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.

Specifications

Size: 4x7 in

Cast: Dino DeFilippi | Don Blakely | Erik Estrada | Jacqueline Giroux | Jo-Ann Robinson | Pat Boone

Directors: Don Murray

Project Name: The Cross and the Switchblade

Authors: David Wilkerson

