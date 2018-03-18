Twitter
The Cross and the Switchblade by David Wilkerson Movie Tie-in Paperback Edition

$10.99

$4.99


1 in stock


BookSKU: 180319-71047-1
ISBN-10: 0515045918
ISBN-13: 978-0515045918
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Biography | Crime | Drama
Studio: Pyramid Books
Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1970
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This edition of The Cross and the Switchblade is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.

Specifications

  • Size: 4x7 in

Cast: Dino DeFilippi | Don Blakely | Erik Estrada | Jacqueline Giroux | Jo-Ann Robinson | Pat Boone
Directors: Don Murray
Project Name: The Cross and the Switchblade
Authors: David Wilkerson

Categories

Biography | Crime | Drama | Pyramid Books | Softcover Books | Throwback Space

