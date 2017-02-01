The Complete Lady Snowblood

Blu-ray SKU: 170202-62722-1

UPC: 715515165518

Part No: CC2570BD

ISBN-10: 1-68143-095-9

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Type | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Drama | Martial Arts | Thriller

Studio: Criterion

Item Release Date: January 5, 2016

Rating: NR

Details

A young woman (Meiko Kaji), trained from childhood as an assassin and hell-bent on revenge for the murders of her father and brother and the rape of her mother, hacks and slashes her way to gory satisfaction in turn-of-the-twentieth-century Japan. Rampant with inventive violence and spectacularly choreographed swordplay, Toshiya Fujita’s pair of influential cult classics Lady Snowblood and Lady Snowblood: Love Song of Vengeance are bloody, beautiful extravaganzas composed of one elegant widescreen composition after another. The first Lady Snowblood was a major inspiration for Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill saga, and both of Fujita’s films remain cornerstones of Asian action cinema.

Collector’s Set Includes

Lady Snowblood

Director: Toshiya Fujita 1973

Gory revenge is raised to the level of visual poetry in Toshiya Fujita’s stunning Lady Snowblood.

Lady Snowblood: Love Song of Vengeance

Director: Toshiya Fujita 1974

More politically minded than the original, Lady Snowblood: Love Song of Vengeance is full of exciting plot turns and ingenious action sequences.

Special Features

New 2K digital restorations of both films, with uncompressed monaural soundtracks on the Blu-rays

New interviews with Kazuo Koike, the writer of the manga that inspired the films, and screenwriter Norio Osada

Trailers

New English subtitle translations

Essay by critic Howard Hampton

New cover by Angie Wang

Specifications

Runtime: 186 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1, Widescreen

Subtitles: English

Language: Japanese

Cast: Juzo Itami | Kazuko Yoshiyuki | Masaaki Daimon | Meiko Kaji | Toshio Kurosawa

Directors: Toshiya Fujita

