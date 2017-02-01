The Complete Lady Snowblood

$39.95
$26.20
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Drama | Martial Arts | Thriller
Studio: Criterion
Item Release Date: January 5, 2016
Rating: NR
Details
A young woman (Meiko Kaji), trained from childhood as an assassin and hell-bent on revenge for the murders of her father and brother and the rape of her mother, hacks and slashes her way to gory satisfaction in turn-of-the-twentieth-century Japan. Rampant with inventive violence and spectacularly choreographed swordplay, Toshiya Fujita’s pair of influential cult classics Lady Snowblood and Lady Snowblood: Love Song of Vengeance are bloody, beautiful extravaganzas composed of one elegant widescreen composition after another. The first Lady Snowblood was a major inspiration for Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill saga, and both of Fujita’s films remain cornerstones of Asian action cinema.
Collector’s Set Includes
Lady Snowblood
Director: Toshiya Fujita 1973
Gory revenge is raised to the level of visual poetry in Toshiya Fujita’s stunning Lady Snowblood.
Lady Snowblood: Love Song of Vengeance
Director: Toshiya Fujita 1974
More politically minded than the original, Lady Snowblood: Love Song of Vengeance is full of exciting plot turns and ingenious action sequences.
Special Features
- New 2K digital restorations of both films, with uncompressed monaural soundtracks on the Blu-rays
- New interviews with Kazuo Koike, the writer of the manga that inspired the films, and screenwriter Norio Osada
- Trailers
- New English subtitle translations
- Essay by critic Howard Hampton
- New cover by Angie Wang
Specifications
- Runtime: 186 minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1, Widescreen
- Subtitles: English
- Language: Japanese
Cast: Juzo Itami | Kazuko Yoshiyuki | Masaaki Daimon | Meiko Kaji | Toshio Kurosawa
Directors: Toshiya Fujita
