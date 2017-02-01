Twitter
The Complete Lady Snowblood
$39.95

$26.20


3 in stock


Product Types: Type | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Drama | Martial Arts | Thriller
Studio: Criterion
Item Release Date: January 5, 2016
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A young woman (Meiko Kaji), trained from childhood as an assassin and hell-bent on revenge for the murders of her father and brother and the rape of her mother, hacks and slashes her way to gory satisfaction in turn-of-the-twentieth-century Japan. Rampant with inventive violence and spectacularly choreographed swordplay, Toshiya Fujita’s pair of influential cult classics Lady Snowblood and Lady Snowblood: Love Song of Vengeance are bloody, beautiful extravaganzas composed of one elegant widescreen composition after another. The first Lady Snowblood was a major inspiration for Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill saga, and both of Fujita’s films remain cornerstones of Asian action cinema.

Collector’s Set Includes

Lady Snowblood
Director: Toshiya Fujita 1973
Gory revenge is raised to the level of visual poetry in Toshiya Fujita’s stunning Lady Snowblood.

Lady Snowblood: Love Song of Vengeance
Director: Toshiya Fujita 1974
More politically minded than the original, Lady Snowblood: Love Song of Vengeance is full of exciting plot turns and ingenious action sequences.

Special Features

  • New 2K digital restorations of both films, with uncompressed monaural soundtracks on the Blu-rays
  • New interviews with Kazuo Koike, the writer of the manga that inspired the films, and screenwriter Norio Osada
  • Trailers
  • New English subtitle translations
  • Essay by critic Howard Hampton
  • New cover by Angie Wang

Specifications

  • Runtime: 186 minutes
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1, Widescreen
  • Subtitles: English
  • Language: Japanese

Cast: Juzo Itami | Kazuko Yoshiyuki | Masaaki Daimon | Meiko Kaji | Toshio Kurosawa
Directors: Toshiya Fujita

