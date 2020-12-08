Share Page Support Us
The Collection 14 x 20 Original Promo Movie Poster RARE Alternate Version (2012)

$21.99

From: $15.70


1 in stock
A45
1 in stock
A46
A45SKU: 201208-83781-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
A46SKU: 201208-83781-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Horror | Sequels
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: LD Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: November 30, 2012
Rating: R
Details

The Collection 14 x 20 Original Promo Movie Poster (2012) RARE Alternate Version. These rare versions of the movie poster for The Collection were distributed at New York Comic Con ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

The item is in great shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Cast: Christopher McDonald | Emma Fitzpatrick | Josh Stewart
Directors: Marcus Dunstan
Project Name: The Collection

