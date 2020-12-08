The Collection 14 x 20 Original Promo Movie Poster RARE Alternate Version (2012)

View larger $21.99 From: $15.70 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ A45 $15.70 A46 $15.70 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: November 30, 2012

Rating: R

Details

The Collection 14 x 20 Original Promo Movie Poster (2012) RARE Alternate Version. These rare versions of the movie poster for The Collection were distributed at New York Comic Con ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

The item is in great shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Cast: Christopher McDonald | Emma Fitzpatrick | Josh Stewart

Directors: Marcus Dunstan

Project Name: The Collection

