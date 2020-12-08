The Collection 14 x 20 Original Promo Movie Poster RARE Alternate Version (2012)

$21.99
From: $15.70
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.A46SKU: 201208-83781-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Horror | Sequels
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: LD Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: November 30, 2012
Rating: R
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Collection 14 x 20 Original Promo Movie Poster (2012) RARE Alternate Version. These rare versions of the movie poster for The Collection were distributed at New York Comic Con ahead of the film’s theatrical release.
The item is in great shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Cast: Christopher McDonald | Emma Fitzpatrick | Josh Stewart
Directors: Marcus Dunstan
Project Name: The Collection
Related Items
Categories
Action | Cult Cinema | Horror | LD Entertainment | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Sequels