Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1973
Details
The Chinese Boxer (a.k.a. The Hammer of God) 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1970).
The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 21.25 x 31 in
Cast: Ha Huang | Hsiung Chao | Kuang Yu Wang | Lei Cheng | Li Tung | Lieh Lo | Mien Fang | No Tsai | Ping Wang | Sing Chen | Yu Wang
Directors: Yu Wang
Project Name: The Chinese Boxer
