The Big Fellow Press Booklet Shaw Brothers (1973) [PHO539]

Booklet SKU: 180808-75176-1

Weight: 1.03 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads & Books

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Foreign Films | Martial Arts

Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio

Original U.S. Release: June 30, 1973

Rating: NR

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Big Fellow Press Booklet Shaw Brothers (1973).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 10 x 7 in. folded / 14 x 10 in. spread

Cast: Bao-Ju Chi | Charles Heung | Chia-Lin Sun | Ching Cheng | Feng Liang | Hung Tsai | Jen-Chieh Chang | Jeong-hun Kim | Ming Li Chen

Directors: Min-Hsiung Wu

Project Name: The Big Fellow

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Exploitation | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Press Ads & Books | Shaw Brothers Studio