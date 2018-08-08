The Big Fellow Press Booklet Shaw Brothers (1973) [PHO539]

$23.99
$14.97
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads & Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Foreign Films | Martial Arts
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Original U.S. Release: June 30, 1973
Rating: NR
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Big Fellow Press Booklet Shaw Brothers (1973).
The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 10 x 7 in. folded / 14 x 10 in. spread
Cast: Bao-Ju Chi | Charles Heung | Chia-Lin Sun | Ching Cheng | Feng Liang | Hung Tsai | Jen-Chieh Chang | Jeong-hun Kim | Ming Li Chen
Directors: Min-Hsiung Wu
Project Name: The Big Fellow
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Exploitation | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Press Ads & Books | Shaw Brothers Studio