Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Big Fellow Press Booklet Shaw Brothers (1973) [PHO539]

The Big Fellow Press Booklet Shaw Brothers (1973) [PHO539]
View larger
The Big Fellow Press Booklet Shaw Brothers (1973) [PHO539]
The Big Fellow Press Booklet Shaw Brothers (1973) [PHO539]
The Big Fellow Press Booklet Shaw Brothers (1973) [PHO539]
The Big Fellow Press Booklet Shaw Brothers (1973) [PHO539]

$23.99

$14.97


1 in stock


BookletSKU: 180808-75176-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads & Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Foreign Films | Martial Arts
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Original U.S. Release: June 30, 1973
Rating: NR
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Big Fellow Press Booklet Shaw Brothers (1973).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10 x 7 in. folded / 14 x 10 in. spread

Cast: Bao-Ju Chi | Charles Heung | Chia-Lin Sun | Ching Cheng | Feng Liang | Hung Tsai | Jen-Chieh Chang | Jeong-hun Kim | Ming Li Chen
Directors: Min-Hsiung Wu
Project Name: The Big Fellow

Related Items

Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer 24 x 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster
Titanfall 2 Key Art 23 x 34 inch Game Poster
DC Direct Kingdom Come Green Lantern Collector Action Figure Wave 1 Alex Ross (2003)
Tokyo Ghoul Kaneki’s Hand 24 x 36 inch Anime Series Poster
Evil Ed Director-Approved Limited Special Edition 3-Disc Blu-ray + DVD
George A. Romero: Between Night and Dawn 3-Film Boxed Set Blu-ray + DVD – The Crazies, Season of the Witch, There’s Always Vanilla
Alien Blood Drool Apparel
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three Kino Lorber 42nd Anniversary Special Edition
The Jewel of the Nile Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Composed by Jack Nitzsche
Action Comics: 80 Years of Superman Deluxe Edition Hardcover

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Exploitation | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Press Ads & Books | Shaw Brothers Studio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *