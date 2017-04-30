The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band 50th Anniversary Collections

View larger $38.98 From: $35.99 SSDSDDD Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ Super Deluxe Ed Box Set - 4 CDs + DVD + Blu-ray + Posters + Book $119.90 2 LP Vinyl Edition $35.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 available for pre-order Super Deluxe Ed Box Set - 4 CDs + DVD + Blu-ray + Posters + Book - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 available for pre-order 2 LP Vinyl Edition





Super Deluxe Ed Box Set - 4 CDs + DVD + Blu-ray + Posters + Book SKU: 170430-64800-1

UPC: 00602557455328

Weight: 2.08 lbs

Condition: New 2 LP Vinyl Edition SKU: 170430-64800-2

UPC: 00602557455342

Weight: 1.10 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 170430-64800-1UPC: 00602557455328Weight: 2.08 lbsCondition: NewSKU: 170430-64800-2UPC: 00602557455342Weight: 1.10 lbsCondition: New



Product Types: Art & Prints | Posters | Hardcover Books | Movies & TV | Music

Formats: Blu-ray | CD | DVD | Vinyl

Genres: Comedy | Musical

Studio: Capitol Records

Item Release Date: May 26, 2017

Pre-orders can not be refunded.

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

It was 50 years ago when The Beatles’ John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr astonished and delighted the world, ushering in the Summer of Love with Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, a groundbreaking masterwork that became popular music’s most universally acclaimed album. The album is newly mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo, sourced directly from the four-track masters at Abbey Road Studios in London, and guided by the original, Beatles-preferred mono mix produced by his father, George Martin. This extensive collection gives an unprecedented insight into how The Beatles made their ground-breaking album. The box set features a new stereo version by Giles Martin and 33 tracks from the Sgt. Pepper sessions that place you in the studio as the group develop the songs.

Super Deluxe Ed Box Set (4 CDs, DVD, Blu-ray) includes:

4 Audio CDs

A new stereo mix of the album by Giles Martin. Sgt. Pepper Sessions on 2 CDs with over 100 minutes of audio illustrating how the album was created. Newly mixed from the original four-track tapes, most of the material is previously unreleased. Also contains the original 1967 mono mix of the album and bonus tracks including three previously unreleased mixes.

CD 1

New stereo album mix

New stereo album mix CD 2

33 additional recordings from the studio sessions, most previously unreleased and mixed for the first time from the four-track session tapes, sequenced in chronological order of their recording dates

33 additional recordings from the studio sessions, most previously unreleased and mixed for the first time from the four-track session tapes, sequenced in chronological order of their recording dates CD 3

A new stereo mix of “Penny Lane” and the 2015 stereo mix of “Strawberry Fields Forever”

A new stereo mix of “Penny Lane” and the 2015 stereo mix of “Strawberry Fields Forever” CD 4

Direct transfers of the album’s original mono mix and the “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Penny Lane” singles

Capitol Records’ U.S. promotional mono single mix of “Penny Lane”

Previously unreleased early mono mixes of “She’s Leaving Home,” “A Day In The Life,” and “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” (a mix thought to have been erased from a tape in 1967, but discovered during archive research for the anniversary edition)

Blu-Ray and DVD

Fully restored 1992 documentary The Making of Sgt. Pepper, including interviews with Paul, George and Ringo and fascinating in-the-studio footage introduced by George Martin. Restored promotional films for ‘A Day In The Life’, ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ and ‘Penny Lane’. 2017 Giles Martin 5.1 surround sound mix and high-resolution stereo audio in 96KHz/24bit of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band plus ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ and ‘Penny Lane’.

New 5.1 surround audio mixes of the album and “Penny Lane” by Giles Martin and Sam Okell, plus their 2015 5.1 surround mix of “Strawberry Fields Forever”

High resolution audio versions of the new stereo mixes of the album and “Penny Lane” and of the 2015 stereo mix of “Strawberry Fields Forever”

Video features: 4K restored original promotional films for “Strawberry Fields Forever,” “Penny Lane,” and “A Day In The Life;” plus The Making of Sgt. Pepper, a restored, previously unreleased documentary film (broadcast in 1992), featuring insightful interviews with McCartney, Harrison, and Starr, and in-studio footage introduced by George Martin.

Plus Collector’s Memorabilia

144-page hardback book featuring an introduction by Sir Paul McCartney, comprehensive song-by-song details and recording information, in-depth essays about the design of the cover, the album’s musical innovations and its historical context… and much more. Illustrations include photographs from the recording sessions, handwritten lyrics and Abbey Road documentation.

A replica of the original card insert and two bonus posters.

CD 1 (All Remastered 2017)

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band With A Little Help From My Friends Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds Getting Better Fixing A Hole She’s Leaving Home Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! Within You Without You When I’m Sixty – Four Lovely Rita Good Morning Good Morning Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) A Day In The Life

CD 2

Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 1 / 2017 Remaster) Strawberry Fields Forever (Takes 4 & 5) Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 7) Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 26) Strawberry Fields Forever (Stereo / Giles Martin Mix 2015) When I’m Sixty – Four (Take 2) Penny Lane (Take 6 – Instrumental) Penny Lane (Vocal Overdubs And Speech) Penny Lane (Stereo / Giles Martin Mix 2017) A Day In The Life (Take 1) A Day In The Life (Take 2) A Day In The Life (Orchestra Overdub) A Day In The Life (Hummed Last Chord, Takes 8, 9, 10 and 11) A Day In The Life (The Last Chord) Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Take 1 – Instrumental) Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Take 9 And Speech) Good Morning Good Morning (Take 1 – Instrumental, Breakdown) Good Morning Good Morning (Take 8)

CD 3

Fixing A Hole (Take 1) Fixing A Hole (Speech And Take 3) Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! (Speech From Before Take 1; Take 4 And Speech At End) Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! (Take 7) Lovely Rita (Speech And Take 9) Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (Take 1 And Speech At The End) Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (Speech, False Start And Take 5) Getting Better (Take 1 – Instrumental And Speech At The End) Getting Better (Take 12) Within You Without You (Take 1 – Indian Instruments) Within You Without You (With George Coaching The Musicians) She’s Leaving Home (Take 1 – Instrumental) She’s Leaving Home (Take 6 – Instrumental) With A Little Help From My Friends (Take 1 – False Start And Take 2 Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) (Take 8)

CD 4

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967 Mono mix) With A Little Help From My Friends (1967 Mono mix) Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (1967 Mono mix) Getting Better (1967 Mono mix) Fixing A Hole (1967 Mono mix) She’s Leaving Home (1967 Mono mix) Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite! (1967 Mono mix) Within You Without You (1967 Mono mix) When I’m Sixty Four (1967 Mono mix) Lovely Rita (1967 Mono mix) Good Morning Good Morning (1967 Mono mix) Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) (1967 Mono mix) A Day In The Life (1967 Mono mix) Strawberry Fields Forever (1967 Mono mix) Penny Lane (1967 Mono mix) A Day In The Life (First Mono Mix) Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (Original Mono Mix – No. 11) She’s Leaving Home (First Mono Mix) Penny Lane (Capitol Records Mono US Promo Mix)

DVD

A Day In The Life – 2017 Audio (Music Video) Strawberry Fields Forever – 2017 Audio (Music Video) Penny Lane – 2017 Audio (Music Video) The Making of Sgt. Pepper Audio DTS Dolby Digital 5.1 and LPCM Stereo

Blu-ray

A Day In The Life – 2017 Audio Strawberry Fields Forever – 2017 Penny Lane – 2017 Audio The Making of Sgt. Pepper DTS HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby True HD 5.1 and LPCM Stereo in (24bit/96k) high resolution.

2 LP Vinyl Edition includes:

This expanded 180-gram 2LP vinyl gatefold package features the new stereo album mix on the first LP and adds a second LP with previously unreleased alternate takes for each of the album’s 13 songs, newly mixed in stereo and sequenced in the same order as the album.

LP 1

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Remastered 2017) (Side A)

With A Little Help From My Friends (Remastered 2017) (Side A)

Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (Remastered 2017) (Side A)

Getting Better (Remastered 2017) (Side A)

Fixing A Hole (Remastered 2017) (Side A)

She’s Leaving Home (Remastered 2017) (Side A)

Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! (Remastered 2017) (Side A)

Within You Without You (Remastered 2017)(Side B)

When I’m Sixty – Four (Remastered 2017)(Side B)

Lovely Rita (Remastered 2017)(Side B)

Good Morning Good Morning (Remastered 2017) (Side B)

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) (Remastered 2017) (Side B)

A Day In The Life (Remastered 2017) (Side B)

LP 2

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Take 9 And Speech) (Side A)

With A Little Help From My Friends (Take 1 – False Start And Take 2

Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (Take 1) (Side A)

Getting Better (Take 1 – Instrumental And Speech At The End) (Side A)

Fixing A Hole (Speech And Take 3) (Side A)

She’s Leaving Home (Take 1 – Instrumental) (Side A)

Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! (Take 4) (Side A)

Within You Without You (Take 1 – Indian Instruments) (Side A)

When I’m Sixty – Four (Take 2) (Side A)

Lovely Rita (Speech And Take 9) (Side B)

Good Morning Good Morning (Take 8) (Side B)

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) (Take 8) (Side B)

A Day In The Life (Take 1 With Hums) (Side B)

Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 7) (Side B)

Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 26) (Side B)

Strawberry Fields Forever (Stereo / Giles Martin Mix 2015) (Side B)

Penny Lane (Take 6 – Instrumental) (Side B)

Penny Lane (Stereo / Giles Martin Mix 2017) (Side B)

The Beatles rock band formed in Liverpool in 1960. With members John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, The Beatles became widely regarded as the foremost and most influential musical act of the classic rock era.

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Capitol Records | CD | Comedy | DVD | Featured | Hardcover Books | Movies & TV | Music | Musical | Posters | Vinyl