- Artists: Beastie Boys
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Music Videos | Musical
- Studios: Capitol Records
- Original Release Date: July 25, 1989
- Product Release Date: February 10, 2009
The Beastie Boys Paul’s Boutique Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Remastered Gatefold Vinyl Edition.
Vinyl LP pressing celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Beastie Boys’ 1989 sophomore album, Paul’s Boutique. When first released, the album was a commercial failure but slowly, but surely, the world caught up and now the album is considered a landmark in Hip Hop and Alt-Rock by critics and fans.
Special Features
- 180 Gram Vinyl Edition
- Audiophile Quality
- Faithfully Restored
Playlists
To All The Girls
Shake Your Rump
Johnny Ryall
Egg Man
High Plains Drifter
The Sounds of Science
3-Minute Rule
Hey Ladies
5-Piece Chicken Dinner
Looking Down The Barrel of A Gun
Car Thief
What Comes Around
Shadrach
Ask For Janice
59 Chrystie Street
Get On The Mic
Stop That Train
A Year And A Day
Hello Brooklyn
Dropping Names
Lay It On Me
Mike On The Mic
A.W.O.L.
Specifications
- Number of Discs:1
- People / Bands: Beastie Boys
- Genres: Music Videos | Musical
- Companies: Capitol Records
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Music & Movie Formats > Vinyl
- Music Genres: Alt Rock | Hip Hop