The Beastie Boys Paul’s Boutique Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Remastered Gatefold Vinyl Edition

View larger
$32.77
$29.79
See Options

4 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 230325-107049
UPC: 5099969330018
Weight: 1.8 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Beastie Boys Paul’s Boutique Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Remastered Gatefold Vinyl Edition.

Vinyl LP pressing celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Beastie Boys’ 1989 sophomore album, Paul’s Boutique. When first released, the album was a commercial failure but slowly, but surely, the world caught up and now the album is considered a landmark in Hip Hop and Alt-Rock by critics and fans.

Special Features

  • 180 Gram Vinyl Edition
  • Audiophile Quality
  • Faithfully Restored

Playlists

  • To All The Girls
    Shake Your Rump
    Johnny Ryall
    Egg Man
    High Plains Drifter
    The Sounds of Science
    3-Minute Rule
    Hey Ladies
    5-Piece Chicken Dinner
    Looking Down The Barrel of A Gun
    Car Thief
    What Comes Around
    Shadrach
    Ask For Janice
    59 Chrystie Street
    Get On The Mic
    Stop That Train
    A Year And A Day
    Hello Brooklyn
    Dropping Names
    Lay It On Me
    Mike On The Mic
    A.W.O.L.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    1
