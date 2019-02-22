Share Page Support Us
The Barbara Stanwyck Show: Volume 1 – 3-DVD Box Set

The Barbara Stanwyck Show: Volume 1 – 3-DVD Box Set
The Barbara Stanwyck Show: Volume 1 – 3-DVD Box Set
The Barbara Stanwyck Show: Volume 1 – 3-DVD Box Set

$25.99

$19.97


1 in stock


Condition: NM Near Mint

Details

In the award-winning and critically acclaimed NBC anthology series, The Barbara Stanwyck Show, the beloved actress served as host and starred in many of the productions. This collection showcases 15 of the most memorable dramas from the Emmy-winning series.

Features performances from: Ralph Bellamy, Milton Berle, Julie London, Lee Marvin, Vic Morrow, Michael Rennie, Robert Strauss, Anna May Wong and more!

Includes the dramas:
The Key to the Killer, House in Order, The Miraculous Journey of Tadpole Chan, The Secret of Mrs. Randall, Ironbark’s Bride, Out of the Shadows, Night Visitor, Size 10, Dear Charlie, Dragon by the Tail, The Sisters, Big Career, Confession, Along the Barbary Coast, Shock

Special Features

  • “The Sponsor’s Theatre” (Unaired Pilot Episode)
  • Barbara Stanwyck’s 1961 Emmy acceptance speech for “Best Actress in a Dramatic Series”
  • 20-page booklet with written contributions by film historian Robert Osborne

Specifications

  • Runtime: 390
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
  • Region: 1


Project Name: The Barbara Stanwyck Show
Subject: Barbara Stanwyck

