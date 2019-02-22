The Barbara Stanwyck Show: Volume 1 – 3-DVD Box Set

$25.99
$19.97
UPC: 741952669395
ISBN-10: 141723227
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Lee Marvin | Vic Morrow items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Comedy | Drama | Family | Musical | Television
Studio: E One
Item Release Date: July 1, 2016
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
In the award-winning and critically acclaimed NBC anthology series, The Barbara Stanwyck Show, the beloved actress served as host and starred in many of the productions. This collection showcases 15 of the most memorable dramas from the Emmy-winning series.
Features performances from: Ralph Bellamy, Milton Berle, Julie London, Lee Marvin, Vic Morrow, Michael Rennie, Robert Strauss, Anna May Wong and more!
Includes the dramas:
The Key to the Killer, House in Order, The Miraculous Journey of Tadpole Chan, The Secret of Mrs. Randall, Ironbark’s Bride, Out of the Shadows, Night Visitor, Size 10, Dear Charlie, Dragon by the Tail, The Sisters, Big Career, Confession, Along the Barbary Coast, Shock
Special Features
- “The Sponsor’s Theatre” (Unaired Pilot Episode)
- Barbara Stanwyck’s 1961 Emmy acceptance speech for “Best Actress in a Dramatic Series”
- 20-page booklet with written contributions by film historian Robert Osborne
Specifications
- Runtime: 390
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
- Region: 1
Project Name: The Barbara Stanwyck Show
Subject: Barbara Stanwyck
Related Items
Categories
Comedy | Drama | DVD | E One | Family | Movies & TV | Musical | Television