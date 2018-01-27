The Bad Seed: Music from the Soundtrack by Alex North – Limited Edition

$35.00
Original U.S. Release: September 12, 1956
Details
La-La Land Records, Warner Bros. and Sony Music proudly present the world premiere official CD release of the original motion picture score to the 1956 classic feature film chiller THE BAD SEED, starring Nancy Kelly, Patty McCormack and Henry Jones, and directed by Mervyn LeRoy. Legendary composer Alex North (A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, THE ROSE TATOO, DRAGONSLAYER) expertly crafts a heady mix of heart-melting lyricism and sharp-edged dissonance, creating a musical masterwork that escalates all the tension and drama within this acclaimed tale of lethal evil lurking within a seemingly perfect child. Produced by Neil S. Bulk and Didier C. Deutsch, and mastered by Mike Piacentini, this special release marks the first time the BAD SEED score has been officially issued on CD. The original, remastered LP program has been augmented with additional tracks. Writer Frank K. DeWald takes you behind the film and its score with his in-depth, exclusive liner notes and Dan Goldwasser’s sharp art design completes this thoughtful release of a classic work from a master composer.
Special Features
- Limited Edition of 2500 units
Playlists
- The Bad Seed
The Dream
No More Children
The Truth
Basket of Kisses
Confession
The Princess
The Locket
Identity
My Baby Sleep Well
The Medal and Rhoda’s Death
- Additional Tracks
- The Locket (film version)
Theme
Transition
Concern
Wild Theme on Nova
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 44:38
Cast: Alex North | Eileen Heckart | Frank Cady | Henry Jones | Jesse White | Nancy Kelly | Patty McCormack | William Hopper
Directors: Mervyn LeRoy
Project Name: The Bad Seed
Composers: Alex North
