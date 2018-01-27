Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Bad Seed: Music from the Soundtrack by Alex North – Limited Edition

The Bad Seed: Music from the Soundtrack by Alex North – Limited Edition
View larger

$35.00

From: $24.90


1 in stock
CD
The Bad Seed: Music from the Soundtrack by Alex North – Limited Edition

1 in stock
CD with Jewel Case Crack
The Bad Seed: Music from the Soundtrack by Alex North – Limited Edition
The Bad Seed: Music from the Soundtrack by Alex North – Limited Edition
The Bad Seed: Music from the Soundtrack by Alex North – Limited Edition


CDSKU: 180128-70264-1
UPC: 826924143728
Part No: LLLCD1437
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
The Bad Seed: Music from the Soundtrack by Alex North – Limited Edition
CD with Jewel Case CrackSKU: 180128-70264-2
UPC: 826924143728
Part No: LLLCD1437
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
The Bad Seed: Music from the Soundtrack by Alex North – Limited Edition
The Bad Seed: Music from the Soundtrack by Alex North – Limited Edition
The Bad Seed: Music from the Soundtrack by Alex North – Limited Edition


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Horror | Mystery | Suspense
Studio: La-La Land Records | SONY Music | Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: September 12, 1956
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

La-La Land Records, Warner Bros. and Sony Music proudly present the world premiere official CD release of the original motion picture score to the 1956 classic feature film chiller THE BAD SEED, starring Nancy Kelly, Patty McCormack and Henry Jones, and directed by Mervyn LeRoy. Legendary composer Alex North (A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, THE ROSE TATOO, DRAGONSLAYER) expertly crafts a heady mix of heart-melting lyricism and sharp-edged dissonance, creating a musical masterwork that escalates all the tension and drama within this acclaimed tale of lethal evil lurking within a seemingly perfect child. Produced by Neil S. Bulk and Didier C. Deutsch, and mastered by Mike Piacentini, this special release marks the first time the BAD SEED score has been officially issued on CD. The original, remastered LP program has been augmented with additional tracks. Writer Frank K. DeWald takes you behind the film and its score with his in-depth, exclusive liner notes and Dan Goldwasser’s sharp art design completes this thoughtful release of a classic work from a master composer.

Special Features

  • Limited Edition of 2500 units

Playlists

  • The Bad Seed
    The Dream
    No More Children
    The Truth
    Basket of Kisses
    Confession
    The Princess
    The Locket
    Identity
    My Baby Sleep Well
    The Medal and Rhoda’s Death
  • Additional Tracks
  • The Locket (film version)
    Theme
    Transition
    Concern
    Wild Theme on Nova

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 44:38

Cast: Alex North | Eileen Heckart | Frank Cady | Henry Jones | Jesse White | Nancy Kelly | Patty McCormack | William Hopper
Directors: Mervyn LeRoy
Project Name: The Bad Seed
Composers: Alex North

Related Items

Ennio Morricone: Itinerary of a Genius 2-Disc Set – The Mission, Lolita, Once Upon a Time in the West + More
TRON: Legacy Soundtrack CD by Daft Punk
The Prince and the Nature Girl
RARE Frank Miller’s Sin City Hartigan (Black & White) vs. Yellow Bastard (Color) NECA Action Figure Set Signed by Nick Stahl
Fright Night Original Soundtrack (first time ever on CD)
Casablanca 50th Anniversary Celebration Remastered Collector’s Edition VHS with Full-Color Booklet
Dorbz Batman Series One Harley Quinn Action Figure – Vinyl Sugar Number 029
Exclusive Collectible: Austin Stoker Signed Sheba, Baby Special Blu-ray + DVD Arrow Combo Edition and Rare Photo Pam Grier
Exterminator 2 Blu-ray Edition
The Zero Boys: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Hans Zimmer and Stanley Myers

Categories

CD | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Horror | La-La Land Records | Music & Spoken Word | Mystery | SONY Music | Suspense | Warner Bros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *