The Bad Seed: Music from the Soundtrack by Alex North – Limited Edition

Details

La-La Land Records, Warner Bros. and Sony Music proudly present the world premiere official CD release of the original motion picture score to the 1956 classic feature film chiller THE BAD SEED, starring Nancy Kelly, Patty McCormack and Henry Jones, and directed by Mervyn LeRoy. Legendary composer Alex North (A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, THE ROSE TATOO, DRAGONSLAYER) expertly crafts a heady mix of heart-melting lyricism and sharp-edged dissonance, creating a musical masterwork that escalates all the tension and drama within this acclaimed tale of lethal evil lurking within a seemingly perfect child. Produced by Neil S. Bulk and Didier C. Deutsch, and mastered by Mike Piacentini, this special release marks the first time the BAD SEED score has been officially issued on CD. The original, remastered LP program has been augmented with additional tracks. Writer Frank K. DeWald takes you behind the film and its score with his in-depth, exclusive liner notes and Dan Goldwasser’s sharp art design completes this thoughtful release of a classic work from a master composer.

Playlists

The Bad Seed

The Dream

No More Children

The Truth

Basket of Kisses

Confession

The Princess

The Locket

Identity

My Baby Sleep Well

The Medal and Rhoda’s Death

Additional Tracks

The Locket (film version)

Theme

Transition

Concern

Wild Theme on Nova

Runtime: 44:38

Cast: Alex North | Eileen Heckart | Frank Cady | Henry Jones | Jesse White | Nancy Kelly | Patty McCormack | William Hopper

Directors: Mervyn LeRoy

Project Name: The Bad Seed

Composers: Alex North

