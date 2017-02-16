The Art of Neal Adams Volume Two (1977)

View larger $38.99 $32.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Neal Adams, one of great iconic comic artists of all time, in this second collection of work from his personal sketchbook, as well as advertising and commercial portfolio. Originally published in 1977, this is a genuine blast from the past.

Each is in Near Mint Condition. There is slight creasing and edge wear from years of storage, along with small cracks along the fold. The book is 32 pages, with a color cover and black & white interior pages.

