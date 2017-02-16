The Art of Neal Adams Volume Two (1977)

$38.99
$32.99
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Neal Adams items
Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels | Softcover Books
Studio: SQP
Used items are not returnable and can not be refunded.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Neal Adams, one of great iconic comic artists of all time, in this second collection of work from his personal sketchbook, as well as advertising and commercial portfolio. Originally published in 1977, this is a genuine blast from the past.
Each is in Near Mint Condition. There is slight creasing and edge wear from years of storage, along with small cracks along the fold. The book is 32 pages, with a color cover and black & white interior pages.