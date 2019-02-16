Share Page Support Us
The Anime Companion 2 by Gilles Poitras (2005)

The Anime Companion 2 by Gilles Poitras (2005)
The Anime Companion 2 by Gilles Poitras (2005)
The Anime Companion 2 by Gilles Poitras (2005)

$34.99

$9.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190216-77209-1
UPC: 9781880656969
ISBN-10: 1880656965
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Foreign Films | Science Fiction
Studio: Stone Bridge Press
Item Release Date: June 1, 2005
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This long-awaited “companion” volume boasts over 500 all-new glossary-style entries to help you decipher anime’s distinctive content, images and cultural motifs. Ranging from Aikido to Zero fighters (with Japanese Mountain Vegetables in between), Gilles Poitras covers the minutiae of anime in fascinating detail, including illustrations, anime images, film citations and numerous references to the related art of manga. More than a guide, The Anime Companion 2 is a pop survey of Japanese art, kitsch, history, food and daily life. Now with entries in kanji and English, the Anime Companion remains the best friend an otaku ever had. Volume 1 was chosen for New York Public Library’s Books for the Teen Age List.

Specifications

  • Size: 7 x 0.4 x 9 in
  • Pages: 176
  • Language: English


Authors: Gilles Poitras

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Foreign Films | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | Stone Bridge Press

