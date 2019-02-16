The Anime Companion 2 by Gilles Poitras (2005)

View larger $34.99 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 190216-77209-1

UPC: 9781880656969

ISBN-10: 1880656965

Weight: 1.12 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Foreign Films | Science Fiction

Studio: Stone Bridge Press

Item Release Date: June 1, 2005

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This long-awaited “companion” volume boasts over 500 all-new glossary-style entries to help you decipher anime’s distinctive content, images and cultural motifs. Ranging from Aikido to Zero fighters (with Japanese Mountain Vegetables in between), Gilles Poitras covers the minutiae of anime in fascinating detail, including illustrations, anime images, film citations and numerous references to the related art of manga. More than a guide, The Anime Companion 2 is a pop survey of Japanese art, kitsch, history, food and daily life. Now with entries in kanji and English, the Anime Companion remains the best friend an otaku ever had. Volume 1 was chosen for New York Public Library’s Books for the Teen Age List.

Specifications

Size: 7 x 0.4 x 9 in

Pages: 176

Language: English



Authors: Gilles Poitras

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Foreign Films | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | Stone Bridge Press