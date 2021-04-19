Share Page Support Us
The 5th Dimension / Portrait Vinyl Gatefold Edition (1970) BELL-6045

$8.99
$5.99
See Options

1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210419-86549-1
Part No: BELL-6045
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The 5th Dimension / Portrait Vinyl Gatefold Edition (1970) BELL-6045. LeRoy Neiman cover art.

The item has some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
