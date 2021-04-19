- Creators The 5th Dimension
- Artists Leroy Neiman
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: Vinyl
- Studios: Bell Records
The 5th Dimension / Portrait Vinyl Gatefold Edition (1970) BELL-6045. LeRoy Neiman cover art.
The item has some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
