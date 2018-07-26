The 36th Chamber of Shaolin 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster

Poster SKU: 180726-74283-1

Weight: 2.09 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Gordon Liu items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Martial Arts

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio

Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1979

Rating: R

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is an original promotional movie poster for the Gordon Liu cult classic martial arts film The 36th Chamber of Shaolin. These posters were used to advertise Shaw Brothers films that were released in urban movie theaters in the United States.

Condition: Very good, signs of wear at folds, edge wear, bends, creases

Specifications

Size: 21.25 x 30.75 in

Cast: Chia Yung Liu | Gordon Liu | Lieh Lo | Norman Chu

Directors: Chia-Liang Liu

Project Name: The 36th Chamber of Shaolin

Related Items

Categories

Action | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Shaw Brothers Studio | Throwback Space