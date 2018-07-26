Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The 36th Chamber of Shaolin 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster

The 36th Chamber of Shaolin 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster
View larger
The 36th Chamber of Shaolin 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster
The 36th Chamber of Shaolin 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster
The 36th Chamber of Shaolin 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster
The 36th Chamber of Shaolin 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster
The 36th Chamber of Shaolin 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster
The 36th Chamber of Shaolin 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster
The 36th Chamber of Shaolin 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster

$130.00

$89.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 180726-74283-1
Weight: 2.09 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Gordon Liu  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Martial Arts
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1979
Rating: R
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is an original promotional movie poster for the Gordon Liu cult classic martial arts film The 36th Chamber of Shaolin. These posters were used to advertise Shaw Brothers films that were released in urban movie theaters in the United States.

Condition: Very good, signs of wear at folds, edge wear, bends, creases

Specifications

  • Size: 21.25 x 30.75 in

Cast: Chia Yung Liu | Gordon Liu | Lieh Lo | Norman Chu
Directors: Chia-Liang Liu
Project Name: The 36th Chamber of Shaolin

Related Items

Star Wars: The Last Jedi 22 X 34 inch One Sheet Movie Poster
The Fly Japanese Movie Theater Official Souvenir Program David Cronenberg & Jeff Goldblum (1986)
The Friends of Eddie Coyle Special Edition Criterion Collection Blu-ray
Seraph of the End 24 X 36 inch Anime Television Series Poster
RARE Shaw Brothers’ Retrospective Tribute to the Late Fu Sheng 20 x 26 Original Movie Poster (1983)
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Attacks Youth and Childrens Apparel
Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke 40th Anniversary 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD Edition
SEALED Star Wars 30th Anniversary Chewbacca USPS FDOI May 25, 2007 Los Angeles Cancellation
Pit Stop 2-Disc Director Approved Special Edition [Blu-Ray + DVD, 2015]
Bruce Lee Side Strike Short Sleeve Apparel

Categories

Action | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Shaw Brothers Studio | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *