Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The $100,000 Pyramid DVD Game (Rare, Discontinued)

The $100,000 Pyramid DVD Game (Rare, Discontinued)
View larger
The $100,000 Pyramid DVD Game (Rare, Discontinued)
The $100,000 Pyramid DVD Game (Rare, Discontinued)
The $100,000 Pyramid DVD Game (Rare, Discontinued)
The $100,000 Pyramid DVD Game (Rare, Discontinued)
The $100,000 Pyramid DVD Game (Rare, Discontinued)
The $100,000 Pyramid DVD Game (Rare, Discontinued)
The $100,000 Pyramid DVD Game (Rare, Discontinued)
The $100,000 Pyramid DVD Game (Rare, Discontinued)
The $100,000 Pyramid DVD Game (Rare, Discontinued)

$32.99

$19.99


1 in stock


GameSKU: 180323-71176-1
UPC: 035051335191
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games | Video Games
Formats: DVD
Genres: Comedy | Cult Television | Game Show | Television
Studio: SONY Pictures
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Based on one of the most popular game shows of all time, The $100,000 Pyramid DVD Game is packed with brilliant audio, stunning visuals and real-time scoring. Playing this fast-paced, interactive DVD game is like being an actual contestant on the TV show — right in your own living room! Just put it in your DVD player and see how far up the Pyramid you can go!

Score the most points for your team by correctly guessing the most words or phrases.

The item is like new and the disc has been played a few times. The package is in great shape, with little signs of wear. Package has a few bends, creases and corner dings.

Specifications

  • Size: 2 x 8 x 10.7 in
  • Region: All


Project Name: The $100000 Pyramid

Related Items

Jackie Chan’s Project A (2000 DVD Edition)
John Landis’ The Kentucky Fried Movie Blu-ray
Bif Bang Pow Convention Exclusive 35th Anniversary Battlestar Galactica Cylon Commander Bobble Head
Satan’s Cheerleaders Widescreen Blu-ray + DVD Combo Set
The Classic National Lampoon 4-CD Comedy Box Set including routines by Bill Murray, John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Chevy Chase, Richard Belzer + many more
Thundercats – Music from the Warner Bros. Animation Television Series
Game of Thrones Stark Direwolf Sigil USB Drives
Pretty in Pink Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
The Beatles – Yellow Submarine Collage 24 X 36 inch Poster
Larry Cohen’s The Stuff Special Edition Blu-ray

Categories

Board & Card Games | Comedy | Cult Television | DVD | Game Show | SONY Pictures | Television | Video Games

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *