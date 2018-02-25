Terry Gilliam’s Jabberwocky Special Edition Criterion Collection Blu-ray

Blu-ray SKU: 180225-70750-1

Original U.S. Release: April 15, 1977

Item Release Date: November 21, 2017

Rating: PG

Details

Amid the filth and muck of England in the Dark Ages, a fearsome dragon stalks the land, casting a shadow of terror upon the kingdom of Bruno the Questionable. Who should emerge as the only possible savior but Dennis Cooper (Michael Palin), an endearingly witless bumpkin who stumbles onto the scene and is flung into the role of brave knight? Terry Gilliam’s first outing as a solo director—inspired by Lewis Carroll’s poem “Jabberwocky” and made following Gilliam’s success as a member of the iconic comedy troupe Monty Python—showcases his delight in comic nonsense, with a cast chock-full of beloved British character actors. A giddy romp through blood and excrement, Jabberwocky remains one of the filmmaker’s most uproarious visions of society gone berserk.

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration by the BFI National Archive and The Film Foundation, approved by director Terry Gilliam, with 5.1 surround soundtrack mix supervised by Gilliam

Audio commentary from 2001 featuring Gilliam and actor Michael Palin

New documentary on the making of the film, featuring Gilliam, Palin, producer Sandy Lieberson, and actor Annette Badland

New interview with Valerie Charlton, designer of the film’s creature, the Jabberwock, featuring her collection of rare behind-the-scenes photographs

Audio interview with cinematographer Terry Bedford from 1998

Selection of Gilliam’s storyboards and sketches

Original UK opening sequence

Trailer

An essay by critic Scott Tobias

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 105

Language: English

Audio: 5.1 Surround

Region: A

Cast: Anthony Carrick | Bernard Bresslaw | Deborah Fallender | Harry H. Corbett | John Le Mesurier | Max Wall | Michael Palin | Rodney Bewes | Warren Mitchell

Directors: Terry Gilliam

Project Name: Jabberwocky

