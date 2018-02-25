Terry Gilliam’s Jabberwocky Special Edition Criterion Collection Blu-ray

$39.95
Original U.S. Release: April 15, 1977
Item Release Date: November 21, 2017
Rating: PG
Amid the filth and muck of England in the Dark Ages, a fearsome dragon stalks the land, casting a shadow of terror upon the kingdom of Bruno the Questionable. Who should emerge as the only possible savior but Dennis Cooper (Michael Palin), an endearingly witless bumpkin who stumbles onto the scene and is flung into the role of brave knight? Terry Gilliam’s first outing as a solo director—inspired by Lewis Carroll’s poem “Jabberwocky” and made following Gilliam’s success as a member of the iconic comedy troupe Monty Python—showcases his delight in comic nonsense, with a cast chock-full of beloved British character actors. A giddy romp through blood and excrement, Jabberwocky remains one of the filmmaker’s most uproarious visions of society gone berserk.
- New 4K digital restoration by the BFI National Archive and The Film Foundation, approved by director Terry Gilliam, with 5.1 surround soundtrack mix supervised by Gilliam
- Audio commentary from 2001 featuring Gilliam and actor Michael Palin
- New documentary on the making of the film, featuring Gilliam, Palin, producer Sandy Lieberson, and actor Annette Badland
- New interview with Valerie Charlton, designer of the film’s creature, the Jabberwock, featuring her collection of rare behind-the-scenes photographs
- Audio interview with cinematographer Terry Bedford from 1998
- Selection of Gilliam’s storyboards and sketches
- Original UK opening sequence
- Trailer
- An essay by critic Scott Tobias
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 105
- Language: English
- Audio: 5.1 Surround
- Region: A
Cast: Anthony Carrick | Bernard Bresslaw | Deborah Fallender | Harry H. Corbett | John Le Mesurier | Max Wall | Michael Palin | Rodney Bewes | Warren Mitchell
Directors: Terry Gilliam
Project Name: Jabberwocky
