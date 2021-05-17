Tenet Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe 2-CD Edition

View larger $15.99

Tenet is the new sci-fi action spectacle from acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. The Tenet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) features music from Academy- and Grammy Award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, The Mandalorian), & features the new, original song “The Plan” by multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated recording artist Travis Scott, and produced by Göransson, Wondagurl and Scott. The 2 CD soundtrack configuration features 2 previously unreleased bonus tracks, plus liner notes from both Christopher Nolan and Ludwig Göransson.

Special Features

Includes 2 Bonus Tracks

Features Extensive Liner Notes by Filmmaker Christopher Nolan and Composer Ludwig Göransson

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

