Tenet Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe 2-CD Edition

- Cast: Andrew Howard | Clémence Poésy | Denzil Smith | Dimple Kapadia | Ivo Uukkivi | Jefferson Hall | John David Washington | Jonathan Camp | Josh Stewart | Juhan Ulfsak | Martin Donovan | Rich Ceraulo Ko | Robert Pattinson | Sander Rebane | Wes Chatham
- Directors: Christopher Nolan
- Project Name Tenet
- Composers Ludwig Göransson
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Flavor
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Action | Science Fiction | Thrillers
- Studios: Warner/Watertower Records
- Original Release Date: September 3, 2020
- Product Release Date: September 22, 2020
- Rating: PG-13
Tenet is the new sci-fi action spectacle from acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. The Tenet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) features music from Academy- and Grammy Award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, The Mandalorian), & features the new, original song “The Plan” by multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated recording artist Travis Scott, and produced by Göransson, Wondagurl and Scott. The 2 CD soundtrack configuration features 2 previously unreleased bonus tracks, plus liner notes from both Christopher Nolan and Ludwig Göransson.
Special Features
- Includes 2 Bonus Tracks
- Features Extensive Liner Notes by Filmmaker Christopher Nolan and Composer Ludwig Göransson
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
