Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score Ninja Turtles Color Vinyl Kevin Eastman Art
Announcing the deluxe vinyl release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Original Motion Picture Score by John Du Prez. With a highly anticipated live-action motion picture released in 1990, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles proved to be the biggest pop-culture property in the world for the time. Lifted from the pages of the popular comic series, a wildly successful Saturday morning cartoon, and a massive hit-line of toy action figures, the motion picture adaptation of the beloved crime fighting turtles brought the franchise to the next level.
The gritty and dark NYC martial-arts-superhero-comedy featured the four cherished ninja turtles with a slew of other idolized characters such as Master Splinter, Shredder, Casey Jones, April O’Neil, and The Foot. The film marks the highest grossing independent film at the time and spawned two sequels, The Secret Of The Ooze in 1991 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III in 1993.
In collaboration with composer John DuPrez, TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman, and Nickelodeon, Waxwork Records is proud to present the official and complete 1990 score to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles the movie. Sourced from the original masters, the complete film music by DuPrez has been re-stored and re-mastered for a deluxe double LP album release. This special release marks the very first time the score has been released in any format.
The complete album art was created by Kevin Eastman exclusively for Waxwork Records, and it features his classic comic-book style presented as a sequential storyline of the 1990 film! Packaging includes double LP 180 gram colored vinyl, a poster illustrated by Kevin Eastman, and heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating!
Special Features
- The Complete 1990 Score by John Du Prez
- New Art by TMNT Co-Creator Kevin Eastman
- 180 Gram 2xLP "Ninja Turtles" Colored Vinyl
- Heavyweight Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating
- Poster Illustrated by Kevin Eastman
- TMNT 1990 Movie Poster Postcard
Playlists
Side A
Crimewave
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Crime Fighters
Possess The Right Thinking
Subway Attack
Splinter's Tale I
Side B
Hidden Treasures
Shredder’s Big Entrance
Raphael In Trouble
Huge Fight
Tatsu Attack
Trouble
Their Greatest Fear
Side C
Message From Splinter
Time To Go Back
Splinter’s Tale
Battles With The Foot
Sewer Surfin’
Street Fight
Side D
Shredder’s Last Stand
The Fall Of Shredder
TMNT (Alt Mix)
Splinter’s Tale I (Alt Mix)
Splinter’s Tale II (Alt Mix)
