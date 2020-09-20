Talisman Batman Super-Villians Edition Competitive Board Game Based on Talisman Magical Quest

View larger $69.99 $59.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

Sneak, fight and search your way to victory in this reimagined version of Talisman. With sights set on a villain and multiple obstacles ahead, players navigate through Arkham Asylum to evade orderlies, officers, and Batman, Robin, and Batgirl to release the inmates and become King or Queen of the underworld. Escape Arkham Asylum and become the most notorious Batman Super-Villain of all time! Take on the role of Gotham City’s greatest criminals as you fight to reach the center of Arkham Asylum. Roll your way to victory as The Joker, Harley Quinn, The Riddler, Bane, Poison Ivy, and more! Your path to becoming the ruler of the criminal underworld consists of many twists and turns. Battle Gotham City’s finest heroes as you search for the Arkham Asylum Key Card that will provide access to the Security Control Room where you can shut down the system and free all of the Super-Villains! The first Super-Villain to make it to the center of the board and best Batman himself wins the game and their freedom!

Take on the role of Gotham City’s notorious evil-doers in Talisman: Batman Super-Villains Edition. Sneak and fight your way through Arkham Asylum’s two floors and central tower to be the first to subdue Batman and successfully release its dangerous inmates.

The anti-heroic objective in this take on the classic fantasy tabletop game of Talisman focuses on building the Health, Strength, and Cunning of the Caped Crusader’s enemies. Play cooperatively or against others before a winner earns the reputation of King or Queen of the criminal underworld.

Witnesses also report a custom illustrated game board featuring artwork from the best-selling DC comic series “New 52” era, 13 plastic character figures, more than 100 Encounter cards, six-sided dice, and stat boards to monitor each character, easing traditional role-playing game elements into the hands of collectors eager to get in on Batman’s titular Talisman debut.

Free the Villains and become the leader of Gotham City’s underworld

Your goal is to locate the Security Key Card to unlock the Security Control Room

Featuring a custom illustrated game board for a truly unique experience

Includes 13 custom sculpted Character Figures including 12 Villain figures and 1 Batman Figure

Material: Board, Resin, Plastic



Characters: Bane | Batman | Clayface | Harley Quinn | Joker | Mr. Freeze | Poison Ivy | Ra's Al Ghul | Scarecrow | The Penguin | The Riddler | Two Face

