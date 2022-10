View larger $5.49

Tales Of The Teen Titans Comic Book Issue No. 55 1985 DC Comics. Shades Of Gray ! Writer Marv Wolfman, Artist Ron Randall, Letterer John Costanza, Colorist Adrienne Roy. Changeling Against The Terminator, Slade Wilson (aka Deathstroke the Terminator) and Changeling take a rather…unique approach to work out their differences in “Shades Of Gray!” Eduardo Barreto cover.

