Takashi Miike’s Sukiyaki Western Django Featuring Quentin Tarantino Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover (2020)

Original U.S. Release: September 15, 2007

Item Release Date: June 30, 2020

Rating: R

Details

An epic tale of blood, lust and greed

Famed Japanese auteur Takashi Miike, best known for cult classics “Audition”, “Ichi the Killer” and “The City of Lost Souls”, redefines the spaghetti Western with SUKIYAKI WESTERN DJANGO, an epic tale of blood, lust and greed starring Hideaki Ito, Yusuke Iseya, Kaori Momoi and Quentin Tarantino. Two clans battle for a legendary treasure hidden in a desolate mountain town. One day, a lone gunman, burdened with deep emotional scars but blessed with incredible shooting skills, drifts into town. Two clans try to woo the lone gunman to their sides, but he has ulterior motives. Dirty tricks, betrayal, desire and love collide as the situation erupts into a final, explosive showdown.

From acclaimed legendary cult film director Takashi Miike (Ichi the Killer, 13 Assassins, Audition).

Special Features

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of the main feature

Sukiyaki Western Django : Extended Cut (HD, 159:57, with Optional Japanese Subtitles)

Making of Featurette (SD, 52:37, In Japanese with English Subtitles

Deleted Scenes (SD, 06:37)

Sizzle Reel (SD, 03:12)

Promotional Clips (SD, 02:58)

US and Japanese Theatrical Trailers and TV Spots (SD)

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Runtime: 98 min

Subtitles: English, Spanish

Audio: English 5.1 Surround

Region: A,B,C

Cast: Hideaki Itô | Kaori Momoi | Kôichi Satô | Masanobu Andô | Quentin Tarantino | Renji Ishibashi | Yoshino Kimura | Yusuke Iseya

Directors: Takashi Miike

Project Name: Sukiyaki Western Django

