Takashi Miike’s Sukiyaki Western Django Featuring Quentin Tarantino Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover (2020)

UPC: 760137338888
Part No: MVD3388BR
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New
Original U.S. Release: September 15, 2007
Item Release Date: June 30, 2020
Rating: R
An epic tale of blood, lust and greed
Famed Japanese auteur Takashi Miike, best known for cult classics “Audition”, “Ichi the Killer” and “The City of Lost Souls”, redefines the spaghetti Western with SUKIYAKI WESTERN DJANGO, an epic tale of blood, lust and greed starring Hideaki Ito, Yusuke Iseya, Kaori Momoi and Quentin Tarantino. Two clans battle for a legendary treasure hidden in a desolate mountain town. One day, a lone gunman, burdened with deep emotional scars but blessed with incredible shooting skills, drifts into town. Two clans try to woo the lone gunman to their sides, but he has ulterior motives. Dirty tricks, betrayal, desire and love collide as the situation erupts into a final, explosive showdown.
From acclaimed legendary cult film director Takashi Miike (Ichi the Killer, 13 Assassins, Audition).
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of the main feature
- Sukiyaki Western Django : Extended Cut (HD, 159:57, with Optional Japanese Subtitles)
- Making of Featurette (SD, 52:37, In Japanese with English Subtitles
- Deleted Scenes (SD, 06:37)
- Sizzle Reel (SD, 03:12)
- Promotional Clips (SD, 02:58)
- US and Japanese Theatrical Trailers and TV Spots (SD)
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Runtime: 98 min
- Subtitles: English, Spanish
- Audio: English 5.1 Surround
- Region: A,B,C
Cast: Hideaki Itô | Kaori Momoi | Kôichi Satô | Masanobu Andô | Quentin Tarantino | Renji Ishibashi | Yoshino Kimura | Yusuke Iseya
Directors: Takashi Miike
Project Name: Sukiyaki Western Django
