Takashi Miike’s Dead or Alive Trilogy – Dead or Alive, Dead or Alive 2: Birds, Dead or Alive: Final 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray

Details

Beginning with an explosive, six-minute montage of sex, drugs and violence, and ending with a phallus-headed battle robot taking flight, Takashi Miike’s unforgettable Dead or Alive Trilogy features many of the director’s most outrageous moments set alongside some of his most dramatically moving scenes. Made between 1999 and 2002, the Dead or Alive films cemented Miike’s reputation overseas as one of the most provocative enfants terrible of Japanese cinema, yet also one of its most talented and innovative filmmakers.

In Dead or Alive, tough gangster Ryuichi (Riki Takeuchi) and his ethnically Chinese gang make a play to take over the drug trade in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district by massacring the competition. But he meets his match in detective Jojima (Show Aikawa), who will do everything to stop them.

Dead or Alive 2: Birds casts Aikawa and Takeuchi together again, but as new characters, a pair of rival yakuza assassins who turn out to be childhood friends; after a botched hit, they flee together to the island where they grew up, and decide to devote their deadly skills to a more humanitarian cause.

And in Dead or Alive: Final, Takeuchi and Aikawa are catapulted into a future Yokohama ruled by multilingual gangs and cyborg soldiers, where they once again butt heads in the action-packed and cyberpunk-tinged finale to the trilogy.

Each of them unique in theme and tone, the Dead or Alive films showcase Miike at the peak of his strengths, creating three very distinct movies connected only by their two popular main actors, each film a separate yet superb example of crime drama, character study, and action film making.

Special Features

High Definition digital transfers of all three films

Original uncompressed stereo audio

Optional English subtitles for all three films

New interview with actor Riki Takeuchi

New interview with actor Sho Aikawa

New interview with producer and screenwriter Toshiki Kimura

New audio commentary for Dead or Alive by Miike biographer Tom Mes

Archive interviews with cast and crew

Archive making-of featurettes for DOA2: Birds and DOA: Final

Original theatrical trailers for all three films

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Orlando Arocena

Specifications

Runtime: 291

Number of Discs: 2

Audio: Stereo

Cast: Hitoshi Ozawa | Kaoru Sugita | Renji Ishibashi | Riki Takeuchi | Shingo Tsurumi | Shô Aikawa

Directors: Takashi Miike

