Tai Chi Zero Blu-ray Edition with Slipcover (2013) [307]

Tai Chi Zero Blu-ray Edition with Slipcover (2013) [307]
$15.99

$11.97


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 200825-81828-1
UPC: 812491013700
Part No: WGUS1370BR
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | Martial Arts
Studio: Well Go USA
Original U.S. Release: September 22, 2012
Item Release Date: January 22, 2013
Rating: PG-13
Details

As an uncommonly gifted child, Yang Luchanhas a fleshy abnormality that holds tremendous power growing on his forehead.However, being teased as the town fool, Yang s mother spurs him to practice martial arts. Following her wishes, Yang travels across the land, finally arriving at Chen Village in hopes of learning Tai Chi. In this legendary community and center of power, everyone practices Tai Chi – using it in every aspect of their lives.However, it is forbidden for the villagers to share these secrets with an outsider. Yang learns this the hard way. Once he arrives, everyone challenges him to fights. From the strongest men to the women and children, he is engaged – and cruelly defeated by their masterful moves. After a particularly tough battle against Master Chen s beautiful daughter Yuniang, Yang is more determined than ever to master the art of Tai Chi…but he needs the Master’s permission first. Little does Yang know, the poor strange man he befriended when he arrived at Chen Village is Master Chen – who recognizes Yang s genius but hides behind a disguise to secretly guide Yang to his own realization of Tai Chi. Soon after, a frightening steam-powered machine arrives at Chen Village, powered by Fang Zijing, a childhood friend of Yuniang. Fang has bribed and conspired with government officials to permit him to build a railway – one that runs right through the center of the village. Yang decides to join forces with Yuniang to defeat Fang and destroy the monstrous machine – a brave and dangerous act that might just win the hearts of the villagers…and the girl…

Special Features

  • Behind the Scenes
  • Music Videos
  • Trailers: Yasu, Chris Sabats version, and Teaser

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Audio: 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Region: A
  • Runtime: 95 min
  • Language: Mandarin, English (dub)
  • Subtitles: English, Chinese

Cast: Hark-On Fung | Qi Shu | Xiaochao Yuan
Directors: Stephen Fung
Project Name: Tai Chi Zero

