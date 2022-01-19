Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Sylvester Stallone’s Cobra Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD Edition

Sylvester Stallone’s Cobra Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD Edition
View larger
$7.83
$6.99
See Options

18 in stock
CD
SKU: 220119-98842-1
UPC: 886974973621
Weight: 0.4 lbs
Condition: New

In Cobra, Sylvester Stallone plays Marion Cobretti, a tough-on-crime street cop who’s charged with protecting the only surviving witness to a strange murderous cult with far-reaching plans.

The eclectic soundtrack for the Sylvester Stallone action thriller Cobra includes Gladys Knight, Gary Wright, Miami Sound Machine, Sylvester Levay, Robert Tepper, Bill Medley, Carmen Twillie, John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band, and Jean Beauvoir.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...

Related Items

Blow-Up Blu-ray Criterion Collection Special Edition Michelangelo Antonioni
Hellraiser Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray
A Pictorial History of Science Fiction Films (1976)
OOP Clive Barker’s Lord of Illusions: Complete Original Score from the Motion Picture Limited Edition 2-CD Set (2012)
AMC The Walking Dead Poster Collection – 40 Removable Posters Oversized 16 x 12 inches
Cruising Special Edition DVD (2020)
Fire and Ice (1983) 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster [9343]
The Master of Kung Fu (a.k.a. Death Kick) 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1973)
Marvel Chronicle: A Year by Year History (2008) 17×22 inch Promotional Graphic Novel Comic Poster [J05]
Invasion of the Body Snatchers: Music From the 1956 Motion Picture Limited Edition CD
CDSKU: 220119-98842-1
UPC: 886974973621
Weight: 0.4 lbs
Condition: New