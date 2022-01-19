Sylvester Stallone’s Cobra Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD Edition

- Cast: Andrew Robinson | Art LaFleur | Brad Bovee | Brian Thompson | Brigitte Nielsen | Christine Craft | David Rasche | Gregory Cruz | Joe Bonny | John Cahill | John Hauk | John Herzfeld | Kevin Breslin | Lee Garlington | Louise Caire Clark | Malik Carter | Marco Rodríguez | Nick Angotti | Nina Axelrod | Reni Santoni | Roger Aaron Brown | Ross St. Phillip | Sylvester Stallone | Val Avery
- Directors: George P. Cosmatos
- Project Name Cobra
- Contributors
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Action | Mystery | Suspense | Thrillers
- Studios: SONY Music
- Original Release Date: May 23, 1986
- Product Release Date: April 5, 2010
- Rating: R
In Cobra, Sylvester Stallone plays Marion Cobretti, a tough-on-crime street cop who’s charged with protecting the only surviving witness to a strange murderous cult with far-reaching plans.
The eclectic soundtrack for the Sylvester Stallone action thriller Cobra includes Gladys Knight, Gary Wright, Miami Sound Machine, Sylvester Levay, Robert Tepper, Bill Medley, Carmen Twillie, John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band, and Jean Beauvoir.
Playlists
- Voice Of America's Son (Theme From Cobra) by: John Cafferty | The Beaver Brown Band
- Feel The Heat by: Jean Beauvoir
- Loving On Borrowed Time (Love Theme From Cobra) by: Bill Medley | Gladys Knight
- Skyline by: Sylvester Levay
- Hold On To Your Vision by: Gary Wright
- Suave by: Miami Sound Machine
- Cobra by: Sylvester Levay
- Angel Of The City by: Robert Tepper
- Chase by: Sylvester Levay
- Two Into One by: Bill Medley | Carmen Twillie
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
