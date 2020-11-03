Superman 11 x 17 inch Comic Art Poster Signed by Artist Ken Lashley [D61]

View larger $29.99 $24.97 - Select Qty - 1

Superman 11 x 17 inch Comic Art Poster Signed by Artist Ken Lashley. The poster was signed by the artist at New York Comic Con while he appeared at Artist’s Alley in 2017.

The first Superman feature film was Superman and the Mole Men in 1951, starring George Reeves as Superman. After appearing in film, he would be the first actor to star as Superman in television in Adventures of Superman, which aired from 1952 to 1958.

The animated television series The New Adventures of Superman aired from 1966 to 1970.

Starting in 1974, Superman was one of the leading characters in Hanna-Barbera produced an animated series called Super Friends and all its sequels until 1986.

The first big-budget movie featuring the character was Superman in 1978, starring Christopher Reeve. The movie spawned four sequels: Superman II (1980), Superman III (1983), Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) and Superman Returns (2006); the last of which replaced Reeve with Brandon Routh.

In 2013, Man of Steel was released by Warner Bros. as a reboot of the film series, starring Henry Cavill as Superman. Its sequel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), featured Superman alongside Batman and Wonder Woman, making it the first theatrical movie in which Superman appeared alongside other superheroes from the DC Universe. Cavill reprised his role in Justice League (2017).

