Details

Super Bowl XXIX Game Program Hardcover RARE (January 29, 1995). Super Bowl 29.

The item is in great condition with a few bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

The Super Bowl XXIX football game between the American Football Conference (AFC) champion San Diego Chargers and the National Football Conference (NFC) champion San Francisco 49ers, decided the National Football League (NFL) championship for the 1994 season. This is the only Super Bowl in history to be played between two teams from the same state. The 49ers defeated the Chargers 49–26, becoming the first team to win five Super Bowl championships. The game was played on January 29, 1995 at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, Florida.

