Steve McQueen’s Bullitt Set of 9 Original Lobby Cards [Y07]

- Cast: Al Checco | Bill Hickman | Carl Reindel | Don Gordon | Ed Peck | Felice Orlandi | Georg Stanford Brown | Jacqueline Bisset | John Aprea | Justin Tarr | Norman Fell | Pat Renella | Paul Genge | Robert Duvall | Robert Lipton | Robert Vaughn | Simon Oakland | Steve McQueen | Vic Tayback
- Directors: Peter Yates
- Project Name: Bullitt
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Originals
- Genres: Action | Crime | Thrillers
- Studios: Warner Bros.
- More: Jacqueline Bisset | Robert Vaughn | Steve McQueen
Steve McQueen’s Bullitt Set of 9 Original Lobby Cards.
Minor wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
- Shows / Movies: Bullitt
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Lobby Cards > Originals