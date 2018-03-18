Twitter
Steve McQueen’s Bullitt Original Mass Market Paperback Novel by Robert L. Pike (1968)

$39.90

$21.90


1 in stock


BookSKU: 180318-70990-1
Weight: 1.14 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Steve McQueen  items
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Mystery | Thrillers
Studio: Avon Books | Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: October 17, 1968
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is an original copy of the Mass Market Paperback Edition of the novel Mute Witness by Robert L. Pike aka Robert L. Fish. The book was used as the basis for Steve McQueen’s cult classic crime thriller Bullitt. In Bullitt, Steve McQueen plays San Francisco police detective Frank Bullitt, who becomes determined to find an underworld kingpin that killed a witness under his protection.

This rare item is in good condition, with wear from storage on the cover, along with bends, corner dings, and a few small tears.

Specifications

  • Size: 4x7 in

Cast: Don Gordon | Georg Stanford Brown | Jacqueline Bisset | Norman Fell | Robert Duvall | Robert Vaughn | Steve McQueen | Vic Tayback
Directors: Peter Yates
Project Name: Bullitt

