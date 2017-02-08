Steve McQueen: A Tribute to the King of Cool Slipcase Limited Edition Signed by Barbara McQueen + Rare Audio CD

$99.99
$91.59
ISBN-10: 1854432435
ISBN-13: 978-1854432438
Weight: 6.0 lbs
Condition: New
Item Release Date: March 25, 2013
Details
Steve McQueen: A Tribute to the King of Cool, tells the actor’s story in chronological order through the eyes of those who knew him best: family, friends, co-stars, business associates, acquaintances and adoring fans from around the globe. Written in passage form, each person brings a different view to the man and legend, presenting him in an unsurpassed 360-degree perspective.
‘It’s unique in its presentation because it reads like a biography, but it’s really a photo and tribute book,’ Terrill said, who has spent nearly three years compiling the information. There’s really nothing else on the market quite like it. ‘I know it will please McQueen fans’. Accompanying the 200 passages are hundreds of photos taken of McQueen throughout his life and movie career, many seen here for the first time, as well as personal items, documents and movie memorabilia. The book will includes a foreword by Barbara McQueen, a Steve McQueen family tree, quotes by several Hollywood luminaries.
The Special Limited Edition is limited to 2000 numbered copies, each in a slipcase, signed by both Marshall Terrill and Barbara McQueen. It includes a CD of a recording of a lecture given by Steve McQueen at Loyola Marymount University in 1978, where he talked about the making of An Enemy of the People, and afterwards took questions from the audience. Author Marshall Terrill, who spent three years compiling the information for this book, is a film, sports and music writer and the author of more than a dozen books, including best-selling biographies of Steve McQueen, Elvis Presley and Pete Maravich. Three of his books are in development to be made into movies.
Pages: 384
Product Dimensions: 9.5 x 1.8 x 12.5 inches
Steve McQueen select filmography:
- The Hunter (1980)
Papa Thorson
- Tom Horn (1980)
Tom Horn
- An Enemy of the People (1978)
Dr. Thomas Stockmann
- Dixie Dynamite (1976)
Dirt-bike Rider
- The Towering Inferno (1974)
Chief O’Hallorhan
- Papillon (1973)
Henri ‘Papillon’ Charriere
- The Getaway (1972)
Doc McCoy
- Junior Bonner (1972)
Junior ‘JR’ Bonner
- Le Mans (1971)
Michael Delaney
- The Reivers (1969)
Boon Hogganbeck
- Bullitt (1968)
Frank Bullitt
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
Thomas Crown
- The Sand Pebbles (1966)
Jake Holman
- Nevada Smith (1966)
Nevada Smith
- The Cincinnati Kid (1965)
The Cincinnati Kid
- Baby the Rain Must Fall (1965)
Henry Thomas
- Love with the Proper Stranger (1963)
Rocky Papasano
- Soldier in the Rain (1963)
Sgt. Eustis Clay
- The Great Escape (1963)
Hilts ‘The Cooler King’
- The War Lover (1962)
Buzz Rickson
- Hell Is for Heroes (1962)
Reese
- The Honeymoon Machine (1961)
Lt. Ferguson ‘Fergie’ Howard
- Wanted: Dead or Alive (1958-1961)
(TV Series)
Josh Randall
- The Magnificent Seven (1960)
Vin Tanner
- Alfred Hitchcock Presents (1959-1960)
(TV Series)
Bill Everett
- Never So Few (1959)
Bill Ringa
- The Great St. Louis Bank Robbery (1959)
George Fowler
- The Blob (1958)
Steve Andrews
- Never Love a Stranger (1958)
Martin Cabell
