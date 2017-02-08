Steve McQueen: A Tribute to the King of Cool Slipcase Limited Edition Signed by Barbara McQueen + Rare Audio CD

View larger $99.99 $91.59 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

Steve McQueen: A Tribute to the King of Cool, tells the actor’s story in chronological order through the eyes of those who knew him best: family, friends, co-stars, business associates, acquaintances and adoring fans from around the globe. Written in passage form, each person brings a different view to the man and legend, presenting him in an unsurpassed 360-degree perspective.

‘It’s unique in its presentation because it reads like a biography, but it’s really a photo and tribute book,’ Terrill said, who has spent nearly three years compiling the information. There’s really nothing else on the market quite like it. ‘I know it will please McQueen fans’. Accompanying the 200 passages are hundreds of photos taken of McQueen throughout his life and movie career, many seen here for the first time, as well as personal items, documents and movie memorabilia. The book will includes a foreword by Barbara McQueen, a Steve McQueen family tree, quotes by several Hollywood luminaries.

The Special Limited Edition is limited to 2000 numbered copies, each in a slipcase, signed by both Marshall Terrill and Barbara McQueen. It includes a CD of a recording of a lecture given by Steve McQueen at Loyola Marymount University in 1978, where he talked about the making of An Enemy of the People, and afterwards took questions from the audience. Author Marshall Terrill, who spent three years compiling the information for this book, is a film, sports and music writer and the author of more than a dozen books, including best-selling biographies of Steve McQueen, Elvis Presley and Pete Maravich. Three of his books are in development to be made into movies.

Pages: 384

Product Dimensions: 9.5 x 1.8 x 12.5 inches

Steve McQueen select filmography:

The Hunter (1980)

Papa Thorson

Tom Horn (1980) - Tom Horn

Tom Horn

An Enemy of the People (1978) - Dr. Thomas Stockmann

Dr. Thomas Stockmann

Dixie Dynamite (1976) - Dirt-bike Rider

Dirt-bike Rider

The Towering Inferno (1974) - Chief O'Hallorhan

Chief O’Hallorhan

Papillon (1973) - Henri 'Papillon' Charriere

Henri ‘Papillon’ Charriere

The Getaway (1972) - Doc McCoy

Doc McCoy

Junior Bonner (1972) - Junior 'JR' Bonner

Junior ‘JR’ Bonner

Le Mans (1971) - Michael Delaney

Michael Delaney

The Reivers (1969) - Boon Hogganbeck

Boon Hogganbeck

Bullitt (1968) - Frank Bullitt

Frank Bullitt

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) - Thomas Crown

Thomas Crown

The Sand Pebbles (1966) - Jake Holman

Jake Holman

Nevada Smith (1966) - Nevada Smith

Nevada Smith

The Cincinnati Kid (1965) - The Cincinnati Kid

The Cincinnati Kid

Baby the Rain Must Fall (1965) - Henry Thomas

Henry Thomas

Love with the Proper Stranger (1963) - Rocky Papasano

Rocky Papasano

Soldier in the Rain (1963) - Sgt. Eustis Clay

Sgt. Eustis Clay

The Great Escape (1963) - Hilts 'The Cooler King'

Hilts ‘The Cooler King’

The War Lover (1962) - Buzz Rickson

Buzz Rickson

Hell Is for Heroes (1962) - Reese

Reese

Reese The Honeymoon Machine (1961)

Lt. Ferguson ‘Fergie’ Howard

Wanted: Dead or Alive (1958-1961) (TV Series) - Josh Randall

(TV Series)

Josh Randall

The Magnificent Seven (1960) - Vin Tanner

Vin Tanner

Alfred Hitchcock Presents (1959-1960) (TV Series) - Bill Everett

(TV Series)

Bill Everett

Never So Few (1959) - Bill Ringa

Bill Ringa

The Great St. Louis Bank Robbery (1959) - George Fowler

George Fowler

The Blob (1958) - Steve Andrews

Steve Andrews

Never Love a Stranger (1958) - Martin Cabell

Martin Cabell

